His Roommate Said Brushing Teeth In The Kitchen Was Gross And To Stop Doing It, But He Refused And The Other Roommates Said It Was Fine

When you live with a group of other people, there will always be some conflict in the ways that people choose to do things.

What would you do if your roommate told you that it was gross to brush your teeth in the kitchen, but you wanted to do it because there is only one bathroom that is always occupied?

That is what happened to the roommate in this story, so he called a vote and the other roommates said it was fine, but the one guy is still angry.

AITA to not recede on brushing teeth in the kitchen? I live in a student flat with 3 other flat mates, and we share one kitchen and shower room.

I can see how this is convenient, but I can also see that some people will think it is gross.

My room is closer to the kitchen, so I brush my teeth in the kitchen, also to prevent occupying the toilet room if other flat mates need it. One day, one of my flat mates complained about it.

Whether it is unhygienic or not, he thinks it is gross.

He said it is unhygienic because the kitchen sink is where we prepare food, and we should not spit there. I told him it isn’t: we also wash our utensils there, which also catch our saliva and basically all the bacteria from our mouths.

This is an important point I think.

Also, there are four of us; if we all use the shower room in the morning, there will be congestion. Then, he simply said he just doesn’t feel comfortable seeing people brushing teeth there.

Clearly this isn’t about science.

I told him that if he could find some scientific studies to support his hygienic claims, I would follow. Then I summon a flat vote, and everyone else says it’s fine to brush their teeth in the kitchen.

Well, he can be angry if he wants, but he was outvoted.

He is now angry and accuses us unhygienic and even crowding him out. AITA?

Maybe don’t do it while he is around just to help keep the peace, but if the roommates voted to say it is fine, then that should be the end of it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Here is another person who thinks it is gross.

Just be careful when brushing.

Here is someone who regularly brushes in the kitchen sink.

This commenter thinks brushing should be done in the bathroom.

That would be gross if they didn’t rinse it down.

It boils down to personal preference.

