Hotel Maintenance Worker Is Annoyed By His Supervisor’s Text, So He Shows Up The Next Day With A Resignation Letter

Imagine having to take a leave of absence from a job you don’t particularly enjoy due to a medical issue with a family member.

If your boss misinterpreted your tone in a text and dared you to quit, would you do it or would you go back to work?

In this story, one employee at a hotel is in this exact situation, and he has to think about his options for a minute.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

“If you not happy here, quit.” “Okay.” A couple years ago I worked at a hotel doing maintenance. I’ll admit I wasn’t all that good at my job, but I tried like hell and tried to learn all I could. I had been starting to get miserable there ( I had been at the place for 2 years, and my supervisor was REALLY starting to grate on me ), but I got a two week break when my grandmother had an injury ( I took care of her when I wasn’t there ), so I informed the hotel I would be gone for two weeks to make sure she recovers. They said it was fine.

His supervisor wanted an update.

So I’m nearing the end of the two weeks ( I was going back the following Monday ), and I get hit up by my supervisor chastising me for not communicating with him, but instead chose to talk with the front desk manager…because she cared enough to ask. He wanted to know when I was coming back. I said “Probably Monday.” I was leaving myself a little wiggle room in case something else happened.

He wasn’t okay with a vague answer.

He comes back with “That’s not definitive enough for me.” “FINE. See you Monday.” I thought that was the end of it. Nope. “Thanks for the attitude. thumbs up emoji”

You really can’t tell tone through text. I think the supervisor overreacted.

Now, if he had left it at that, I still might’ve gone back when I was supposed to, but then he comes back with “No one’s forcing you to come back. If you’re not happy here, quit.” I stared at the message for a bit and thought “Wow, I really am miserable there. Okay.” So I sat down and wrote my resignations. Went in the next morning with my shirts and my keys. Had to explain why I was quitting twice; once to the FDM, and then to the owners.

The owners sound like good people.

They didn’t want me to leave. Tried to get me to stay. I told them my supervisor was the reason. Owners wanted me to sleep on it, but my mind was made up. I thanked them for everything, tossed my keys in the shop where my supervisor’s office was and left. Supervisor tried to get me to come back too, but I simply told him to back off.

The supervisor really overreacted. All he said was that he’d be there Monday. I hope he went on to find a job he actually enjoyed.

