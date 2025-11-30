HR Requires Staff To Fill Out So Many Forms, So This Employee Found An Idea To Make Them Understand How Unproductive And Pointless Some Forms Were

Filling out unnecessary forms is a waste of company time.

This employee made sure the company understood how unproductive it was to fill out pointless forms, and he got a thank you from other employees for it.

Read the full story below.

Non-productive time. Years ago, I worked at a place that built medical testing equipment. They came up with nonsense stuff to fill out every 6 months or so. But the worst was a form for non-productive time. Stocking parts, cleaning, moving things around, meetings, manager stopping to ask a questions, anything like this. We had to stop and fill out the form. We had HR people who would watch to make sure you were doing it. There were something like 12 different boxes of items to keep track of. So after 2 to 3 weeks of this. I got the idea to add another item on the bottom of the list and got everyone else to. How long we spent each day filling out the form!

This employee’s plan was effective.

The next Monday’s staff meeting first thing that morning. They told us to stop filling out the forms. No answer to why was given. One of the front secretaries must have going around asking whose idea it was to add that line. Everyone pointed to me. She came up and thanked me, it was her job to enter them. She hated them couldn’t read half of them she said and got questioned about them by HR all the time. Well turns out it was taking almost 120 hours a week of employee time to fill them out each week! The equivalent of 3 people’s time.

Looks like the bosses got the message loud and clear.

Who knew tracking wasted time just wastes more time?

