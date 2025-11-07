Husband Got Upset With Her For Renting Movies Without Telling Him, And Now She Is Refusing To Kiss Him Unless He Apologizes

All married couples have to figure out a way to handle finances that works for them both.

What would you do if your husband handled paying the bills, and you sent him money for your purchases, but he got upset that you rented a few movies without telling him first?

That is what happened to the wife in this story, so she told him to apologize or she wouldn’t kiss him anymore.

AITA for Renting Movies without Permission My (48 F) husband (54 M) pays our DirectTV bill.

Sometimes this type of setup is easier for couples.

We have separate bank accounts, separate accounts for everything except our mortgage and I Venmo him my half each month. Earlier today he was reviewing his DirectTV bill and noticed a couple of movies were recently rented on his account.

No big deal, he thought it was the kids.

The following message was sent in a group chat with my 19 year old son and my 21 year old daughter and myself. (My bio-kids, we have been married 8 years). “Someone rented 2 different movies on my DirecTV account. THAT IS NOT Ok”

Hopefully this is all said in jest.

I responded, “It was your wife, I didn’t know I needed permission to rent a $3 movie.” I then took it to our private text thread and we were having a discussion/argument via text as he was traveling home from out of state.

I mean, letting him know does make it easier to investigate any potential issues on the bill.

The conversation ended with him telling me, “It is not ok, let me know is all I ask.” I responded “dually noted.”

Maybe you haven’t discussed it because it isn’t a big deal.

I picked him up at the airport and we have been polite to each other, but neither of us has discussed the ridiculous behavior over movie rentals. I did send him the money for the rentals, more out of spite than anything.

It sounds like it is more about giving a heads up than anything.

We both make 6-figures, this is not an issue about money. I told him I expect an apology.

This is not healthy at all.

No apology, no “I’m home kiss, hug, etc.” Do I cave and apologize (like I always do) or stand my ground?

She should ‘cave’ because she is wrong for that ultimatum. Maybe he was rude, it is hard to tell from the text, and if so, he should apologize for that as well.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This commenter thinks he doesn’t get along with the kids.

Here is a commenter who thinks the husband is out of line.

Here is someone else who thinks he might not like the kids.

This person thinks their marriage is in trouble.

She doesn’t need permission, but she should give him a heads up.

This is not a healthy relationship.

