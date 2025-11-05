Injured Girlfriend Thought She Could Rely On Her Man To Help, But He Was More Interested In Taking A Shower Than Getting Her To The Hospital

Modern relationships are, for the most part, a far cry from those of the past.

It’s normal nowadays for both partners to be fairly independent, working their own jobs and living on their own schedules.

But when something out of the ordinary happens, it’s also totally normal for both partners to drop their day-to-day lives and come face it together – something that the woman in this story found out that her boyfriend was totally unprepared to do.

AITA for telling my boyfriend I’m thinking about leaving the relationship after he told me “I don’t need him” after I broke my ankle yesterday? My boyfriend (34, male – let’s call him “Tre”) and I (27, female) have been together for less than a year. I love him and he is a great guy, I am just starting to notice we have two different outlooks and views on how relationships should be, such as how men should treat women and vice versa. For context, he sees that women should be independent with or without a partner. I agree, however I also feel your partner should take some of the load off and help out. This is my ideal of a partnership, but he would like me to figure things out before I call him – which is weird to me.

I bought him some chips a couple days ago and kept forgetting them in my car. Then, at 5am he got off from working ten hours and called me to ask if I could grab them out the car. No biggie, we had a regular convo, “how was work?” – he’d tell me, and then I would just see him once he got home. But once we got off the phone, I got up and went out to the car to get the chips. I forgot to turn on the porch light and missed the step out front and fell.

I heard a crack on my left foot on my way down to the ground and immediately knew something was wrong. I picked myself up after screaming in the front yard in pain, went back in the house and sat at the kitchen table having a panic attack until he got home. In the meantime, I took off my stocks and saw my left ankle was swollen, the size of a golf ball – but the right leg hurt the most.

Once he got in he heard me hyperventilating, walked into the kitchen, saw me and asked, “whats wrong?” I couldn’t speak, so I pointed down to my ankles and could eventually told him “I fell going out to my car.” He panicked at seeing how big my ankle was, and said, “I don’t know what to do” – then he picked me up and took me to the couch. He walked off and I was crying hysterically in pain. He told me he was going out to smoke.

When he came back inside I insisted I needed to go to the hospital. He replied, “okay but right now? I just worked, I need to shower.” I get so irritated I yelled “GO AHEAD” – I got angry, I was in pain! Unbearable pain! And he just said, “okay, I will take a quick shower” which led to him coming back down thirty minutes later – and all I could do through that time was think of calling for an ambulance! I was still crying at this point.

Once he finally got out the shower, he double checked and said, “are you sure you want to go?” To which I screamed “YES!” He was panicking and said okay while he was putting on clothes. I was only half-dressed, so I told him to grab me some underwear and shorts. It took him a few mins to get it but he did. He helped me put on clothes and walked off to do whatever, it felt like he was stalling!

So I said, “you know what, its fine I’ll call for an ambulance” I felt he had no sense of urgency. He called me “crazy” for mentioning the ambulance and said, “I wouldn’t put this on you if it were the other way around” which made me very upset! I shouted “are you going to take me or not?” And he asked “does your ankle hurt or not?”

Fast forward, we are in the car on our way to the ER, and I told him that once I get in and situated he can go home, since I understood he was tired and hungry. He said I was crazy and he was staying, so I let it go. Once I got into a room, the doctors asked if he could step out while they did x-rays. He stepped out, and the x-rays took all of 5mins.

I thought he went out into the hallway, but an hour went by and he called me saying “what are they saying?” I told him we were waiting on x-rays to come back and asked “where are you?” He said he was in the lobby, he fell asleep and that he was coming back in the room. He came back with food, and got me a sandwich. He ate and fell asleep again, but I noticed he couldn’t get comfy. He started complaining about how long they were taking, how tired he was, how long he’d worked – it got annoying very fast.

1pm rolled around and still nothing from the doctors – and Tre was huffing and puffing, so I told him to go home because he wasn’t helping and I couldn’t do anything. He left, and about 45 minutes later the doctor said that I sprained my left ankle and broke the right one, no surgery needed. The doctor gave me two boots, crutches and released me. I tried calling him Tre but got no answer, so I got an uber home. Ten minutes prior to getting home I called Tre again. He picked up and said he unlocked the door for me. So I got out the uber, struggling walking to the door so the uber guy helped me the best he was allowed to. I got in and lay down on the couch.

The next day, Tre had an appointment to get his hair cut and I asked him if while he was out he could pick up my pain meds – to which he said yes. He left and I took a nap. But when he got back I asked about the pain meds he said, “I haven’t gotten them yet.” I was annoyed but didn’t say anything.

He started making food, drinking and said he was about to lay down. I was mad because huh? But whatever, I was needing to wash up and also to use the bathroom. I got up the best I could to use the bathroom – you have to walk past the bedroom to get to the bathroom, where he was up eating chips laughing at videos. I used the restroom and tried to wash up the best I could and then make it back to the couch – all knowing the pharmacy closes at 5pm, and it was about 2pm at this point. I didn’t say anything, and I dozed off until about 4pm.

I yelled his name, he came into the living room and I asked about the meds. He says yes, I’ll go get them. I told him I got up and used the bathroom, along with washing up, and he said, “I’m proud of you, you don’t need me. I want everyone around me independent and besides, what are you going to do when I’m at work?” I told him, “I would obviously figure it out, but while you’re here it would be nice to have some help!” I immediately got mad because he’s my man! My boyfriend – we talk about marriage and kids! I couldn’t help but think to myself I can’t marry someone like that!

A few hours went by and it was about 8pm, and I say to him “I can’t change you, but all I can do is change if I want to deal with it or not,” in the most polite voice. He flipped out said I was threatening him, and “I would regret anything that happens, while he will be fine,” and stormed out of the living room – and he hasn’t said a word since! AITA?

There’s a difference between expecting someone to run around after you 24/7 and hoping that your partner would be there for you when you’ve injured BOTH ANKLES!

The way that Tre is treating her isn’t promoting her independence – it’s just shirking any reliance at all on him. And that’s not a good recipe for a healthy, successful relationship.

This person thought that this man was not someone to have kids with.

While others showed what a compassionate partner would look like.

Meanwhile, this Redditor pointed out Tre’s sheer neglect of his girlfriend.

She deserves better.

