Insecure Woman’s Boyfriend Often Tells Her About His Female Coworker, So She’s Really Starting To Feel Jealous

AITAH for telling my boyfriend to stop telling me about his female coworker Okay, here’s the stupid story: I (31F) am dating a lawyer (31M). We met earlier this year and there are no real red flags other than him being lazy and me being naggy. Small fact about me, I have been cheated on a lot. Not to play the victim card, it’s just happened again and again, to the extent every ‘situation’ over the last 10 years has ended owing to some third party thing. To the extent I call myself ‘The Girlfriend Fairy’s as a joke – if you date me, you will find a girlfriend who is probably not me.

Jokes apart, it’s made me insecure. I have tried to work on it, and also sought therapy to develop healthy mental habits. My current relationship is wonderful, but I always get triggered if my partner talks about another girl. There was this one girl who kept dm-ing him to meet or discuss career, to which I put my foot down, bcz I knew the girl was interested in him, wouldn’t date him, but liked the attention.

Now there is this coworker, who he keeps mentioning. Apparently she keeps bringing (and everyone) food, got him a small bottle of alcohol as a gift for no purpose, gets him chocolates. Earlier, on an office trip, he took a bunch of photos with him, and then sent him selfies on his phone. Like, why??? Apparently she commented that he seems like someone who sleeps around, and my boyfriend texted me to inform me whenever something happens so that I am in the loop.

I just got really triggered one day, although it was a routine, ‘yeah I got fruits from …’ and I snapped: Keep it professional and don’t tell me every small detail, bcz if his objective is to make me jealous, it’s working. He said there is nothing like that and she is just this sweet person. AITAH for behaving this way, and drawing boundaries?

It sounds like her boyfriend is trying to tell her everything, not to make her jealous but so that she won’t feel like he has anything to hide.

The coworker sounds like a walking red flag though.

