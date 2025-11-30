Jack Black Talks About What It Was Like Filming The Iconic And Insanely Viral Chicken Jockey Scene In The Minecraft Movie

The Minecraft Movie was pretty popular, but one particular scene in the movie went absolutely viral.

The Chicken Jockey scene prompted videos of entire theaters freaking out together, which was a lot of fun (and a big mess), so Jack Black talked about filming it in this interview.

This video begins with the interviewers talking to Jack Black, saying, “You’ve recently had an incredibly viral moment with the movie, Minecraft. The chicken jockey. So, here’s my question, and I’m sure you’ve been asked this and I apologize that I’ve not done my research. In the moment of shooting it, when you’re delivering the line, did you have a sense that this could be iconic, or as meaningful as it has become?”

That’s a good question.

Jack replies, “Ok, when we did that scene, that shot was part of like a bunch of shots we did just in the course of one hour. Where it was just reaction shots, because the scene is really this fight between Jason Mamoa and this chicken jockey zombie baby on the back of a chicken.”

It is crazy that this was just a small shot that went so viral.

He continued, “They needed to get this shot of me just yelling, ‘You got him!’ And I was kind of channeling Burgess Meredith from Rocky, ‘You got him, Rocky, he’s a piece of iron.’ That’s what I was kind of doing, I don’t know why that kind of felt right.”

Well, it worked out perfectly. The scene is legendary.

He ended the video saying, “I didn’t get to watch it back, but in my mind I was like, I think we’ve got a little magic in there, because I was going nuts.”

There was magic indeed. It was the best scene in the movie for any fans of the Minecraft game.

Make sure you watch the full video for yourself to hear the whole story from Jack Black.

