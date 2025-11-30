November 30, 2025 at 6:55 am

Jack Black Talks About What It Was Like Filming The Iconic And Insanely Viral Chicken Jockey Scene In The Minecraft Movie

by Michael Levanduski

Jack Black talking about Minecraft

Shutterstock, TikTok

The Minecraft Movie was pretty popular, but one particular scene in the movie went absolutely viral.

The Chicken Jockey scene prompted videos of entire theaters freaking out together, which was a lot of fun (and a big mess), so Jack Black talked about filming it in this interview.

This video begins with the interviewers talking to Jack Black, saying, “You’ve recently had an incredibly viral moment with the movie, Minecraft. The chicken jockey. So, here’s my question, and I’m sure you’ve been asked this and I apologize that I’ve not done my research. In the moment of shooting it, when you’re delivering the line, did you have a sense that this could be iconic, or as meaningful as it has become?”

That’s a good question.

Interviewing Jack Black

TikTok/whatsourpodcastclips

Jack replies, “Ok, when we did that scene, that shot was part of like a bunch of shots we did just in the course of one hour. Where it was just reaction shots, because the scene is really this fight between Jason Mamoa and this chicken jockey zombie baby on the back of a chicken.”

It is crazy that this was just a small shot that went so viral.

Jack Black talking about Minecraft Movie

TikTok/whatsourpodcastclips

He continued, “They needed to get this shot of me just yelling, ‘You got him!’ And I was kind of channeling Burgess Meredith from Rocky, ‘You got him, Rocky, he’s a piece of iron.’ That’s what I was kind of doing, I don’t know why that kind of felt right.”

Well, it worked out perfectly. The scene is legendary.

Jack Black talking Minecraft Movie

TikTok/whatsourpodcastclips

He ended the video saying, “I didn’t get to watch it back, but in my mind I was like, I think we’ve got a little magic in there, because I was going nuts.”

There was magic indeed. It was the best scene in the movie for any fans of the Minecraft game.

Make sure you watch the full video for yourself to hear the whole story from Jack Black.

@whatsourpodcastclips

Chicken Jockey Zombie Baby on a chicken #whatsourpodcast #podcast #jackblack #kylemooney #beckbennett

♬ original sound – What’s Our Podcast?

There were mixed reviews from the commenters.

Hey, this is a very serious interview.

Comment 1 119 Jack Black Talks About What It Was Like Filming The Iconic And Insanely Viral Chicken Jockey Scene In The Minecraft Movie

Jack Black is a comedy genius.

Comment 2 119 Jack Black Talks About What It Was Like Filming The Iconic And Insanely Viral Chicken Jockey Scene In The Minecraft Movie

This commenter says the movie was garbage.

Comment 3 119 Jack Black Talks About What It Was Like Filming The Iconic And Insanely Viral Chicken Jockey Scene In The Minecraft Movie

Chicken Jockey!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter