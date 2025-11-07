Jamie Lee Curtis Questioned A Host About Why There’s A Video Component To Podcasts

I think Jamie Lee Curtis might be on to something here…

The veteran actress was recently on the Alive with Steve Burns podcast and she brought up a good question to the host…

Why do podcasts needs cameras when the whole point is to LISTEN?

The actress asked, “If it’s a podcast, why do we have to be on camera?”

Curtis said that when she agrees to be a guest on podcasts, she always asks, “Great, but it’s not on camera, right?”

She continued, “They go, ‘Oh yeah, it is. And they’re lit like *******.’”

Curtis said that a lot of podcasts have lighting set-ups just like TV shows now.

Well, it sounds like she just wants to phone it in from the couch in her pajamas.

And can you really blame her?

Take a look at the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person got a kick out of this.

Another individual had a lot to say.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

She does have a good point…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.