Jamie Lee Curtis Questioned A Host About Why There’s A Video Component To Podcasts
by Matthew Gilligan
I think Jamie Lee Curtis might be on to something here…
The veteran actress was recently on the Alive with Steve Burns podcast and she brought up a good question to the host…
Why do podcasts needs cameras when the whole point is to LISTEN?
The actress asked, “If it’s a podcast, why do we have to be on camera?”
Curtis said that when she agrees to be a guest on podcasts, she always asks, “Great, but it’s not on camera, right?”
She continued, “They go, ‘Oh yeah, it is. And they’re lit like *******.’”
Curtis said that a lot of podcasts have lighting set-ups just like TV shows now.
Well, it sounds like she just wants to phone it in from the couch in her pajamas.
And can you really blame her?
Take a look at the video.
@alivewithsteveburns
@jamieleecurtis is asking the tough questions. #steveburns #90skid #bluesclues #adulting #podcast
♬ original sound – Alive with Steve Burns – Alive with Steve Burns
And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.
This person got a kick out of this.
Another individual had a lot to say.
And this TikTok user spoke up.
She does have a good point…
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · entertainment, hollywood, jamie lee curtis, podcasts, pop culture, tiktok, top, video, viral
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.