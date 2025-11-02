Lady Mistook A Neighbor For Her Mailman, So The Neighbor Told Her To Leave Better Tips In The Future

Some people can be spontaneously funny and this guy is one of them!

Find out how he responded to a neighbor who mistook him for a delivery guy.

Don’t work here… I live here I live in a nice building and usually the delivery people leave my groceries outside my door. Recently they started leaving them in the mailroom instead.

One morning I went to pick them up, wearing my Ninja Turtles pajamas and a hoodie. While waiting for the elevator, a young woman asked me: “Are those packages for Ashley?”

I said no, I was a bit confused. Then she said, “You haven’t been leaving my packages at my door lately. Can you do it next time? I’m tipping you very well” Still confused, I said, “Maybe you need to tip more” and I laughed.

She realized I was not her delivery guy, turned red, said sorry, and we had a very awkward elevator ride

