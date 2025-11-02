November 2, 2025 at 8:22 am

Lady Mistook A Neighbor For Her Mailman, So The Neighbor Told Her To Leave Better Tips In The Future

by Sarrah Murtaza

Some people can be spontaneously funny and this guy is one of them!

Find out how he responded to a neighbor who mistook him for a delivery guy.

Don’t work here… I live here

I live in a nice building and usually the delivery people leave my groceries outside my door.

Recently they started leaving them in the mailroom instead.

UH OH…

One morning I went to pick them up, wearing my Ninja Turtles pajamas and a hoodie.

While waiting for the elevator, a young woman asked me: “Are those packages for Ashley?”

She went on and on!

I said no, I was a bit confused. Then she said, “You haven’t been leaving my packages at my door lately. Can you do it next time? I’m tipping you very well”

Still confused, I said, “Maybe you need to tip more” and I laughed.

That’s FUNNY!

She realized I was not her delivery guy, turned red, said sorry, and we had a very awkward elevator ride

YIKES! That’s a funny one!

Why wouldn’t she confirm who he was before making assumptions?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit commented for this one!

This user knows it is time for some extra money!

Screenshot 2025 10 04 225016 Lady Mistook A Neighbor For Her Mailman, So The Neighbor Told Her To Leave Better Tips In The Future

This user has had a similar experience!

Screenshot 2025 10 04 225030 Lady Mistook A Neighbor For Her Mailman, So The Neighbor Told Her To Leave Better Tips In The Future

This user shares what happened when they were picking up their order.

Screenshot 2025 10 04 225042 Lady Mistook A Neighbor For Her Mailman, So The Neighbor Told Her To Leave Better Tips In The Future

This user knows it is bizarre that the lady confused this guy for a delivery person.

Screenshot 2025 10 04 225112 Lady Mistook A Neighbor For Her Mailman, So The Neighbor Told Her To Leave Better Tips In The Future

Someone’s being really funny here!

