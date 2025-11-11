Man Discovered His Date Posted His Work Badge In A Facebook Group To “Vet” Him, So He Walked Away From The Relationship For Good

Trust is the foundation of any new relationship, and without it, everything starts to crumble.

When one man found out the woman he’d been dating had posted his name and work badge to a Facebook group to “vet” him, the excitement turned to unease.

Suddenly, the green flags didn’t look so green anymore.

AITAH for ghosting a woman after learning she published me on fb? This was after our fifth date. We were talking about a serious relationship, and we had plenty of green flags from both sides. Then I learned from my sister that she published my name and a photo of my work badge in a local Facebook group.

She appeared to do it in the interest of safety.

It said something like, “I’m about to date this man, is there anything I should know?”

I felt betrayed since she published it online without my consent or knowledge. I decided to ghost her because I feared any discussion would be published online again — under my freaking work badge.

His sister isn’t so sure it’s a big deal, but to him, it’s a violation of privacy and trust.

My sister is keeping an eye on the Facebook group but still said I’m overreacting, claiming this is a normal thing for women to prevent dating abusers. And I kind of get it, but I just can’t be with someone going behind my back. AITA?

Leaning into community can help keep us safe, but there has to be a better way than this.

What did Reddit think?

This user thinks this woman went way too far.

But maybe ghosting isn’t the right way to go about it.

It’s important she learns that what she did wasn’t okay.

This commenter thinks he deserves better than this.

There’s a way to date safely without doxxing your partner.

