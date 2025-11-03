Man Endures Screaming Kid On A Plane And Finally Snaps, But Mom Says He Crossed A Big Line

A passenger on a flight says he reached his breaking point after sitting behind an out-of-control child who spent hours yelling, kicking, and ignoring his mother.

When the tantrums got unbearable, he turned around and bluntly told the boy to “shut up.”

The mom wasn’t impressed, while even the boy’s siblings admitted the stranger wasn’t entirely wrong. But was he?

Read on for the story.

AITA for telling a kid to shut up on the plane? Today I went holiday with my wife, we sat to our designated seats and in front of us there were three kids with the mother sitting on the raw parallel to them. Two of the slightly older kids (10 to 12 y.o.) were well behaved but the youngest (8-9 y.o.)was such spoiled little monster. Shouting and screaming if he would not get what he wanted, not listening to the mother to stay quiet, or in his seat for taking off, pressing on the seat in front of him with his legs, and so on.

My ears are bleeding reading this.

I was quite irritated and appalled by such bad behaviour and just looked at my wife with my eyes in disbelief since the mother tried to keep him under control. The flight took off, he got his iPad and watched cartoons, I had my headphones on and fell asleep but as the plane landed quite far on the landing strip, we had quite a while to wait. The kid started screaming and shouting for this and that, throwing a tantrum and I just had enough, sat up a bit, looked at him and said “Yo kid, you need to shut up.”

Oh my.

The kid stopped, said nothing and the mom said “He is just a kid.” x 2 but if you can not control your kid to the point I hear him through noise cancelling, it is a bit much. In my opinion I did everyone a favour, even his siblings were tired of him, with his brother saying “I mean, he is not wrong, but not exactly right” which I found it a bit funny. Also the boy that I told to shut up, sat on his seat facing me and stared at me for a while in defiance, I suppose? Doubt I created a trauma or anything.

Reddit’s verdict leaned toward NTA, although some people thought it was not the most polite choice of words.

This person says his frustration was understandable given the circumstances.

This person says he could’ve phrased it a bit better, though they get it.

And same here…”shut up” is a bit much, but he may have needed a kick in the pants.

When noise-canceling headphones can’t cancel that noise, “shut up” starts to sound like sweet relief.

