Man Helped A Woman Load A Microwave Into Her Car In The Lowe’s Parking Lot, But When She Ordered Him To Return Her Cart, He Left It Behind Her Bumper Instead

Some people really don’t know how to treat others.

Imagine you helped someone load something heavy into their car, and suddenly, they start demanding even more from you.

What do you do? Do you keep helping them? Or do you give them a clear sign that you’ve done enough?

In the following story, one Lowe’s shopper finds himself in this exact predicament with an entitled lady.

Here’s what he did.

Entitled Microwave Lady A couple of years ago, I stopped at Lowe’s to exchange my empty propane tank. I had just finished securing the new one in my trunk when I heard a shout from across the parking lot. “Excuse me! Excuse me, can you help?” I looked up and saw a middle-aged woman having trouble getting a microwave that she just bought into her trunk. No problem. I went over and helped her – the microwave wasn’t too heavy and it fit perfectly into her car.

She thanked me, I nodded, and I started to walk away. I was a few feet from her car when I heard her say, “Aren’t you going to take my cart back up there?” I turned around and saw her pointing at her shopping cart. “Take my cart!” she demanded, starting to get a little agitated.

Apparently, she already knew he wasn’t an employee.

“Oh, uhm… You know I don’t work here, right?” “Yes, I know, but you should still be a gentleman and take my cart!” “No. I was helping you out with the microwave, but I am not about to…” “Take my cart! NOW!” she yelled, pointing to the store. Okay, whatever. I didn’t want to get into an argument in the middle of the Lowe’s parking lot, so I sighed, walked back to her, and took her cart.

Then, he changed his mind.

I started to bring it back toward the store, but this didn’t quite sit right with me. I was okay helping her with the microwave, but she was certainly capable of doing this part of the job. If people always do this kind of thing for her, she will never learn her lesson. I was about ten feet away from her when I decided to stop pushing the cart back and wait for her to get into the car. As soon as she had her door shut, I turned around, walked back to her parking spot, and left that shopping cart right behind her car so she couldn’t leave without getting out and moving it herself. I hope that wonderful lady is having the best of luck with her microwave.

Wow! That woman sounds like a nightmare to deal with.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about her.

This woman tries to park next to cart returns.

Here’s how a former cart-pusher feels about it.

This reader thanks him for women everywhere.

According to this person, they’ll walk a cart across the parking lot to put it away.

He should’ve walked away! It’s so hard to believe the nerve of some people.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.