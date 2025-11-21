Man In Long Distance Relationship Finds Out His Girlfriend Is Pregnant, But It Takes Him 7 Months To Move To Be With Her

Long distance relationships can be challenging, and that can become even more difficult when your girlfriend is pregnant.

If you were in this situation, how long would it take you to move to be closer to your girlfriend? What would you do if she thought you waited too long?

The man in this story felt like he had to have a job before he could move to his pregnant girlfriend’s town, but now he’s wondering if that was the wrong decision.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for taking 7 month to move to my LDR girlfriend when finding out she was pregnant? My girlfriend recently unloaded on me of how bad of a person I am for taking so long to move down to her after we found out she was pregnant.

We had been in a LDR relationship for roughly ten months before we got pregnant. We had not planned it and took precautions but nothing is 100% with these things. I knew I would move to her because she had another child and it would have been much more of upsetting moving him and her rather than me who had no other commitments but work.

Moving long distance takes a lot of planning (and money).

We found out in April and I got over in November. I was trying to find a job over there as I wanted money coming in as she would obviously have to go on maternity. It took time and I had a to leave my previous job in a good light so I got a reference for the next.

That seems very reasonable to me.

I managed to get a job in November and literally finished work and moved that night. Baby was born late December. In hindsight I wish I had have moved sooner so she wasn’t alone, but on the other hand we needed financially stability.

With what she said I feel like I put practicality over feelings though. AITAH?

If he moved down with no job, she would have likely been upset that they had no money or stability. This was a difficult situation, and he did the best he could.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit think about it.

Yup, he is right, she is emotional.

Exactly, how would he even get settled with no money?

Exactly, he did the right thing.

This isn’t a bad idea.

Here is another commenter saying to get a paternity test.

He did the right thing.

