Man Returns To His Car To Find That Someone Slashed His Tires, So He Gets A Copy Of The Security Camera Video And Takes The Culprit To Court

Imagine parking in a parking lot and when you get back to your car, it’s clear that someone slashed your tires.

Would you call a mechanic and forget about it, or would you seek justice by finding out who did it and literally making them pay?

In this story, one man is in this situation and chooses the second option. It was a long process, but he seems to think it was worth it.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

After two years, got paid by a stuck-up daddy’s boy. Two years ago I drove into a parking lot with my wife and kids, there seemingly was only one place left but a BMW was toed in at the front and left almost no room. I talked to the attendant and she said that was the last spot, the system handles capacity automatically. So I carefully drove in and parked, about three cm from the other car, I had to get out of mine through the passenger side.

This would be infuriating!

When we went to leave, the BMW was gone and two of my tires were flat. I called the parking attendant over and showed her, she called her manager who said they’d send someone within the hour. My wife and the kids took a taxi home and I stayed there waiting, but I was mad and called the police and asked the manager for the video. They would’ve give me the video without an official police complaint, so I made one and the manager then had me contact their legal department to take it from there.

Getting the video wasn’t easy.

A few minutes after finishing up all of this police and legal stuff, the mechanic showed up, filled my tires and I went home. I had to hound the parking company for almost three months until they sent the police a copy of the video (three times, the first time it was the wrong camera and the second it was the right camera but wrong timeframe). Once the police had the full video I was able to amend my original complaint to vandalism and directly identify the guy that did it from the camera and license plate.

The kid’s parents tried everything to get him to drop the case.

A few more months and I get a letter inviting me to an arbitration, I reply refusing and say that this will be handled through the judicial system. I add this arbitration offer to my complaint. A week later I get a call from daddy’s lawyer offering me a few thousand soles to “forget about this”, the kid was mad and made a mistake, I should be reasonable, not let this go too far, etc… I tell him no to everything and ask to not be contacted again. A few more weeks go by (I think this would be about 6 months after the incident) and I get a court date, 11 months in the future (January of this year).

Every couple of months I get a call with different offers from different lawyers to drop the case, all of which I make sure to amend to the case documentation.

The court case was pretty simple.

When the court date finally comes, the guy is there with daddy and their lawyer and me with mine. They make one last effort to work out a deal but I deny again. The case is over pretty quickly as the video is horribly damming to this guy’s case. You can clearly see him walk up, look at my car, make a few angry gestures then pull out his car, get out and deflate my tires. There wasn’t much he could say in his defense. The adjudication goes in my favor and the verdict is common vandalism, and is assigned 50 days fine at 50%, which works out to around 1700 USD, plus 90 days of home arrest.

The case is finally over.

They appealed but this was thrown out a few weeks ago and just last week I got the news that the verdict is now final. The payment deadline has been set to October 10th of this year or else home arrest becomes jail time. They called yesterday asking for my bank account andade the transfer today. So Monday I’m reporting payment received and the end of this two-year journey. So Martín, I don’t know if you use Reddit or not, but enjoy your home arrest and too bad your University doesn’t accept home arrest as a valid excuse and you’ll lose all credits this cycle. Maybe think about that next time you want to screw with someone else’s stuff.

That kid really learned a lesson the hard way, but he deserved to pay the consequences for his actions.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

That kid had to learn eventually that his dad can’t always bail him out.

House arrest was definitely the worst part for the kid.

I wonder what he was majoring in.

It took long enough, but it was worth it.

He deserved to face the consequences.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.