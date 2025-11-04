Man Stops At A Food Truck On His Way Home From Work, But His Next Door Neighbor Thinks He Works There

Imagine living in a neighborhood where there are sometimes food trucks that line the street.

Um, I’m your neighbor… I live in a condo complex, and in the summer we get a bunch of food trucks that park across the street. It’s a handy way to get a treat. A couple of weeks ago I stopped by one of these trucks on my way home, and everyone was normal… Until I passed the porch of my literal next door neighbor.

The woman of an older couple called out to me. “Hey, are you guys still open?” I’m confused. I know she’s only been here a couple of months, but our porches are literally 10 feet away from one another. There was no way she hadn’t seen me and didn’t know I lived there. I’m polite and try to subtly correct her. “Oh, yeah. They’re still open over there!” “Good. I’m glad to hear you guys are still open.”

I stand there confused, an açaí bowl in one hand and keys in another. Maybe I looked like another person who worked there. But what about me says I was on the clock? Did she think I was doing deliveries? “Hold on, we’ll be over in just a minute.” She goes back inside before I can try to explain that I don’t work at a truck. I’m just one of her neighbors. Confused, I just went inside.

Nothing dramatic, just weird. It’s awkward every time walk by their door now. 🤷 Who knows what the next conversation we’ll have will be.

I wonder if the neighbor will ever figure out that she was talking to her next door neighbor and not someone who works at a food truck.

