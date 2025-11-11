Man Told His Girlfriend’s Mother He Was Ashamed Of Her Public Outburst At A Restaurant, So This Led To Unexpected Tension Between Him And His Girlfriend

Good manners can make or break how others perceive us in public.

What do good manners look like when you eat at a restaurant and don’t enjoy the experience or the food?

This man went on a vacation with his girlfriend and her family. They were eating in a crowded restaurant when his girlfriend’s mother made a scene.

He felt embarrassed about what she did, so he told her honestly how he felt about it. Was that the wrong thing to do?

AITA for telling my mother-in-law I’m ashamed of her behavior Two years ago, I went with my girlfriend and her family (father, aunt, and mother) on a holiday to the south of France. After visiting some places and monuments, we decided to go eat at some restaurants nearby. As usual, those restaurants are often too expensive for what they offer. They usually get a lot of clients from their closeness to crowded touristic places, and this was the case.

This man witnessed his girlfriend’s mother approach a group of people.

The food we ordered was served a little bit slowly and was not exceptional, but not disgusting either. It was probably a little bit too cold. I agreed with all of that and started writing a mixed review on the venue. Suddenly, my mother-in-law got up from her chair (while we were eating dessert). She started approaching quite fast a group of people that were looking for a restaurant. She began telling them to absolutely avoid this place, that it was disgusting, blah blah blah.

He told her frankly that what she did was embarrassing.

I felt absolutely ashamed of that, and when she came back, I made sure to tell her: “I know that we didn’t eat so well, but to go as far as discouraging people while we’re still in the restaurant… I’m very ashamed of that.” Of course, an absolute silence ensued.

Now, he’s wondering if he should have kept quiet with his comment.

Later, I heard a lot of criticism about me from my girlfriend. I think that I should’ve maybe weighed my words a little bit more. But my feelings got the better of me, and I was actually very ashamed. So, am I the jerk or not?

I can see how he found his MIL’s behavior a little much, but should he have kept his feelings to himself?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Sometimes, telling the truth costs more than staying quiet.

