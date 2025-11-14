Man’s AirPods Were Stolen By His Lyft Driver, So He Used “Find My” To Track The Thief All The Way To A Chuck E. Cheese Parking Lot

Losing something valuable is frustrating, but catching the thief red-handed? That’s unforgettable.

When one man noticed his AirPods traveling across the city on Find My, he saw an opportunity to confront the thief face to face.

So when he showed up to collect what was rightfully his, the look on the crook’s face was priceless.

Read on for the full story.

Tracked down and confronted Lyft driver that stole my AirPods I was visiting some friends in another city, and I dropped my AirPods in the back of a Lyft leaving a bar. I realized the next morning and sent the guy a lost item report. He claimed he didn’t have them.

However, the owner soon learned that his Lyft driver was being less than truthful.

I went back home and forgot about it—until about a day later, when I saw in Find My that they were being charged and actively used. I could see them moving all around the city, just like a driver would. Now, I’m not usually a spiteful person, but that was brazen theft.

So the owner stopped at nothing to track this guy down, and his search led him somewhere unexpected.

Unlucky for him, I had some free time, and two weekends later, I tracked him down in a car with those same friends. Find My led us to a Chuck E. Cheese, and we found his car in the lot. I explained the situation to the security guard and showed him a picture of the Lyft driver.

The confrontation was even more satisfying than he imagined.

The security guard led us right to him, and I asked him, “Are you [name]?” to which he nervously responded yes. I just bluntly said, “You stole my AirPods.” His family had to all leave the Chuck E. Cheese and go out to his car parked in the lot, and I got to watch him awkwardly put them back in the case and hand them to me. I felt bad—but come on, doing that is insane.

Justice was served at last.

What did Reddit think?

Someone else’s airpods are not a necessity.

This commenter wouldn’t have let this guy off nearly as easily.

The thief’s family saw who he truly was that day.

He definitely shouldn’t get to keep driving for Lyft after doing something like this.

Now there’s a reality check this guy won’t soon forget.

Who would have thought the Chuck E. Cheese parking lot would be where he’d finally find some justice?

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.