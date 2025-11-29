Maintaining a good online reputation is vital to the growth and success of businesses.

This man‘s funds were unfairly frozen for over a month in his local credit union bank.

Whenever he asked for help, he would be dismissed and treated poorly by the staff.

So he decided to get even in a clever but unconventional way.

Lock my funds because of your mistake? Have your bank’s social media ruined For some reason, god knows why, I thought I’d trust a very small and local credit union with some of my money. When recently my card didn’t work on the ATM, I asked for help inside the branch. A clerk gave me a code to use that would deduct cash directly from my account. This is a feature the bank has. I wasn’t having special treatment.

Fast forward a few days, it seems the bank’s system flagged my account for review. Because of some accounting error being late to deduct my balance. I didn’t go into overdraft or anything. It was just a minor mistake from their side. And still, for over a month, all my funds were locked and whenever I’d call my bank’s support, I was given snarky responses. Sometimes even hinting that they didn’t like my foreign-sounding last name.

When I spoke to my family back home to vent about this situation, a younger cousin came up with an idea. Use some Russian service that pays people a few Russian rubles (1 RUB is approximately 1 USD cent for reference) each time to post whatever you ask them on social media. This service worked like magic. The website even had the option to choose between American-looking profiles and other locales.

After the most well-spent $3 of my life and some AI prompts later, the credit union’s social media were flooded with hundreds of complaints. I’m sure this got to the right ears because on the same day the bank’s call center manager personally called me. They said they understand my frustration. Even if I didn’t want my account anymore, the bank was ready to initialize a transfer of my full balance. Plus $50 compensation to any other bank of my choosing. Problem solved.

They probably also realized there was no way to link this activity to me. And hence hinted at ending things on a positive note. Too bad I can’t tell the Russian bots to remove their posts. That will be someone else’s problem now.

Never underestimate the power of digital karma.

