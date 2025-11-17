Man’s Coworkers Give Him A Hard Time About Being A Newlywed, So His Wife Agrees To Core, Cut and Peel His Apples Every Day

If you were a newlywed, would it bother you if your coworkers teased you about it, or would you think they were probably just jealous?

In this story, one man is really bothered by his coworkers’ comments, so he enlists the help of his wife to prove them wrong.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Let’s see how long the honeymoon lasts… Very gently petty, but a good story. This is my dad’s (“Dave”) story that happened when he was a newlywed (no, I wasn’t even thought of yet). Dad always had really soft teeth courtesy of poor nutrition during the Depression so dental work was a fact of his life. Very soon after coming back to work after the honeymoon, he had to get some dental stuff done, which was going to take awhile…think multiple dentist visits.

His mom sounds very thoughtful.

Anyway, Mom (“Sue”) always packed Dad’s lunches because he left their apartment so early in the morning and she didn’t have to leave for work until much later. Now, because of the dental work, Dad couldn’t just bite into a whole apple and had to have the skins removed so they wouldn’t get caught in the works, which Mom happily did for him. Now Dad was a master tradesman in a highly skilled trade (which one isn’t important), and he worked with a bunch of loudmouth jokesters. They’d been ragging on Dad because he was a newlywed and they just wouldn’t let up.

One joke about an apple really got to him.

Everyday it was another set of comments. So, when Dad comes in with a peeled, cored, and sliced up apple for lunch, the comments just got worse. The one that really got Dad (don’t know why this was the one that really ticked him off, but) was on the order of “Whoa! Look what Dave brought today! A PEELED and SLICED apple! Boy oh boy, you can tell Dave’s still on his honeymoon if his wife’s doing THAT for him!” This was accompanied by gales of laughter from this jerk.

Dad had a plan.

Well, Dad comes home and tells Mom what’s going on and says “Sue, you know how you’ve been peeling and slicing my apples so I can eat them while the dental work is going on? Well, these guys have been really yanking my chain about being a newlywed and thinking you’re doing this for me because of that. I want to wipe the smirk off his [Jerk’s] face. I’d really appreciate it that for as long as I work there, could you keep that up?” Mom, being a tough cookie herself, was really happy to stick it to this guy. Every day for two years (until Dad got a new job), when she packed an apple for Dad it was always peeled, cored, and sliced. And the jerk? Well as you can figure out, the comments got less and less as time wore on and finally stopped.

He turned the tables by calling the jerk out on his last day.

On Dad’s last day there, he made sure to have his usual cored/peeled/sliced apple. Lunchtime rolls around and he turned to the jerk, looked him dead in the eye, took a bite of the apple, and said “Well, I guess my honeymoon never ended, huh?” Jerk bent his head, looking at the floor, while everyone else started laughing at him for a change. RIP Dad.

That’s what you call playing the long game! It sounds like OP had super cool parents.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a similar situation but a completely different outcome.

This really would’ve been funny.

He probably could. He was just trying to annoy his coworker.

I think this couple is going to stay together a long time.

Sometimes it’s the small things that make the biggest difference.

