Man’s Sister Wants To Foster A Teenager, But When A Social Worker Asks His Opinion About The Situation, He Is Very Honest

It’s really sad when people decide to foster kids for the wrong reasons, whether it’s for the money or to have an extra set or hands to help around the house.

These kids need loving parents not selfish adults who don’t care about them at all.

If you had a family member who was thinking about fostering a kid, but you didn’t think they’d be a good foster parent, would you be honest, or would you mind your own business?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he decides to be honest. Keep reading to find out why he thinks his sister would be a horrible foster parent.

AITA for telling a social worker the real reason my sister wants a foster kid? I’m a 28F and I have a sister (36F) For the sake of story, I’ll just call Jane. Jane is married to “Bob” and they have two kids, boy and a girl. My niece and nephew are wonderful kids and no trouble at all. They fight as siblings do but nothing big. I love them. Now for about two years, I did live with my sister. It was a miserable time that really effected our relationship.

I don’t blame him for wanting to move out as quickly as possible.

She saw me as free labor, money and babysitting. Even when I managed to get a small part time job, she demanded I hand over nearly half my pay or get out. It was hell as she took completely advantage of me. I moved out as soon as I could and we have little contact outside of family gatherings. Now after I moved out, she started complaining how “She has no help with the kids and never gets a break!” I babysit sometimes but I have made it clear, just cause I am off work, doesn’t mean I want an 8 hour day with my niece and nephew.

She doesn’t seem like she’d be a good foster parent.

Anyway she started talking about how she wanted to foster a kid. Not a kid but a teenager. I pressed her for more info on this. She wants to adopt a teenager so she has a live in babysitter for her kids.

I was right. She’d actually be a horrible foster parent.

This is her logic: “I want a kid around 16 or 17, you know someone who may have been in the system for awhile. They can share a room with your nephew (she only has a three 3 bedroom house) or sleep in the garage. They can help me with house work, chores, cook and help me with my business.(She bakes and sells cookies) Also babysit the kids so me and Bob can go out sometimes or have some alone time. They’ll be so grateful for a home and won’t complain. I won’t have to pay them at all. And then when they turn 18, I can just sign up for another foster kid! A teenager will be so much easier than a little kid, they will be grateful just to have a roof, food, siblings if they have been separated from their real ones and clothes.”

He made it clear that he was not okay with her idea.

I was horrified! Told her it was a horrible idea! She didn’t listen to me. She went on with it anyway. About a month ago, a social worker showed up at my apartment to ask me some questions about my sister. She had put me down as a character witness or something like that. I immediately told the social worker why my sister really wanted to foster a kid and how she treated me when I lived with her. The lady thanked me.

His sister isn’t going to be a foster parent.

My sister called crying saying that she wouldn’t be considered for any adoptions or fosters. The social worker told her that they felt her home and her weren’t a good fit. She asked if I said anything and I told the truth. She went off on me, hung up and we haven’t spoken since. She has sent some angry texts. A couple family members are on her side. They think foster kids are dogs or something and would be so happy just to have a roof and would gladly do all the housework. So AITA here?

He definitely did the right thing. I’d feel so bad for some poor kid being forced to be her live in slave.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He really did help a teen.

It would’ve been awful if a teen had been placed with her.

Everyone agrees that he did the right thing.

Here’s the perspective of someone who has considered adopting teenagers.

Children are not servants.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.