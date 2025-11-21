Marine Military Police Tries To Give Another Marine A Speeding Ticket, But The Second Marine Gets Payback When It’s Time For Shooting Range Qualifications

Imagine driving at night when a tailgating truck blinds you with their tail lights.

If it turned out that the driver was actually the police and they wrongfully tried to give you a speeding ticket, would you accept it, fight it, or get revenge?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, but it’s even more interesting because both the tailgating police officer and the other driver are in the Marines.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

A Marine military police tried to wrongfully give my dad a speeding ticket, but my dad got his revenge. This is a story my dad recently told me about his time in the Marine Corps back in the 80s that I really enjoyed hearing. My dad was driving through base in the middle of the night when suddenly a white truck pulls up and starts tailgating him with their bright lights on. My dad could barely see from getting beamed by all 3 mirrors. His words were “For five minutes, I couldn’t even see his grill.” Because of this, he speeds up a few mph to add some space, but the white truck sped up with him and stayed on his bumper.

Uh-oh.

So my dad speeds up another few mph to add more space, and this time the white truck threw their lights on and pulled him over for speeding. It was an MP (military police), who was a lance corporal. The Lance MP calls for backup, and another MP shows up who is a corporal, which is a higher rank than lance corporal. My dad tells Corporal MP exactly what happens, and the two MPs get into a dispute because Lance MP wants to give my dad a ticket for speeding but Corporal MP doesn’t want to after hearing my dad’s side. Lance is full on arguing with a higher rank because he’s adamant on giving my dad this ticket. In the end, Corporal MP says no ticket, and they let my dad leave.

Here’s what his dad’s job is…

Now, my dad is a shooting range coach in the Marine Corps. In the Corps, you have to do a shooting qualification every single year and you must pass, or else you can face disciplinary action. The coaches basically instruct and manage the Marines during live fire as they are doing their qualification. They are mostly watching for safety. If you do anything unsafe with your weapon, the coaches can throw you off the range and you do not qualify. So fast forward a few months after the MP situation.

He had the perfect opportunity for revenge.

My dad is on the range, coaching and monitoring as usual, when he looks over at the block of shooters next to him. And who does he see is doing their qualification today? Good ole Lance MP. So my dad talks to Lance MP’s coach and asks to switch places and tells him he will explain later, and the coach agrees. Now my dad is Lance MP’s shooting coach. At first Lance MP didn’t recognize him, but my dad walks up and says “Do you remember me?” And the Lance MP puts his head down and says yes. So my dad says “You have one freaking time, one freaking tiny mistake and your butt is done.”

The Lance MP seemed to be doing everything right.

So over the next few hours, Lance MP goes through his rounds of shooting and shoots well, making zero mistakes, an obvious pass. When the shooting is finished, each shooter must unload their weapon while the coaches walk through and inspect to make sure all weapons are clear of rounds. Lance MP had his weapon open and shows it to my dad, but before my dad could get a good look at it and verify it was clear, Lance MP closes the chamber and walks off. He couldn’t tell if the chamber was actually empty.

He shouldn’t have done that!

My dad says “That’s the safety violation I needed! Get the heck off my range!” Lance MP starts crying “No this is bull crap! This is freaking bull crap!” Dad wasn’t having it. He was gone. Lance MP, a Marine Corps military police who is basically armed at all times, fails his shooting qualification due to a safety violation. I don’t know what happened to Lance MP when his command found out why he unqualified, but based off my own time in the Marine Corps, I’m positive it wasn’t good.

Wow. The Lance MP was so close to qualifying, but he deserved that payback after being such a jerk to their dad.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

If you treat someone unfairly, you might end up regretting it.

