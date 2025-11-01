Mom Can’t Find Her AirPods, And They Eventually Turn Up In Her Daughter’s Backpack. But It’s Not The First Time That This Has Happened, And Her Dad Just Keeps Enabling Her.

A big part of parenting is teaching your child the difference between right and wrong.

They’re not born with an in-built understanding of boundaries and societal norms, so are reliant on their parents to model appropriate behavior, as well as guiding them as they learn.

But when the mom in this story found out that her daughter had stolen her AirPods, she was understandably upset.

Even more so because this wasn’t the first time.

Read on to find out how she reacted, and how it caused a rift in the family.

AITA when my teen daughter keeps taking my AirPods? My fourteen year old daughter keeps taking my AirPods. She has had two pairs of her own, plus a pair of Raycons. We have had multiple conversations about not taking my things, but her Dad spoils her and gives her everything she wants. In my opinion, if she lost all her others, she needs to be more responsible.

And she was about to get caught red-handed.

Tonight, when I was looking for my AirPods and had to track them, I found them in her room. I woke her up to find them, as they were pinging and I could not tell where they were coming from. They were in her backpack. The most annoying thing is she and my husband gaslight me into believing I keep misplacing them.

So this time, she wasn’t backing down.

So tonight, I was so annoyed that I yelled at her and told her she was a thief. My husband got mad and called me a psycho because he said it wasn’t a big deal. I am a stay at home mom, so it is a big deal. I cannot go out and replace these. I know they are just a thing, but it makes me worry that she wants to keep taking things that don’t belong to her. AITA?

It’s clear that this woman’s daughter needs to learn boundaries, as well as how to respect and look after her own belongings.

Sure her mom’s outburst might seem a bit extreme, but if it is a one-off it’s likely a result of her family gaslighting her time and time again.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

Whatever the situation between the dad and the daughter, this mom should feel that her possessions are safe in her own home.

But the way her daughter and husband are treating her is completely unfair – and potentially abusive too.

They’re completely disrespecting her.

