Mom Made A New Friend And Enjoyed Setting Up Playdates For Their Kids, But When They Both Had Family Members With Serious Health Issues, Their Friendship Suffered
Imagine being a mom who meets another mom with kids about the same age. Your kids get along and you get along with the mom, so playdates are a win win for everyone.
What would you do if you lost touch with this mom when you were both going through really difficult circumstances? Would you explain why you were distant, or would you accept that your friendship might be over?
In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she feels really bad for not being more supportive of her new friend when her friend was struggling. Is there any way to fix this friendship?
Let’s read the whole story to decide.
AITA wasn’t more supportive of friend
Last fall I made a friend with another mom in my church group.
We had kids the same age and had one play date in October of last year. We hit it off and it looked like the start of a great friendship.
Then, there was a horrible accident.
A week after this initial play date my dad was in a horrific motorcycle accident and spent 4 months in the hospital with many, many surgeries -including amputating one of his legs.
It was extremely traumatic and the first two months after the accident I was at the hospital every day.
I was 7 months pregnant with my 3rd baby at the time and the stress of my dad’s accident eventually put me into early labor which resulted in an emergency c section.
Her new friend is having an awful time too.
During this time I found out from a neighbor that my new friends son had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in November. They were going through a lot too with surgeries, chemo and low survival rate.
I felt awful but going through my own stuff I had no idea what I could do to help.
I wasn’t able to help babysit her 2 older kids.
The church group put together a food train, but since I know cancer kids are immunocomprimised I didn’t participate. I didn’t want to accidentally give them a virus from the hospital.
She also posted an Amazon wish list but all the items were $50+ and with the emergency delivery we were tight on money.
She feels bad about not reaching out to the friend during this time.
Where I think I might be wrong, I never texted her or reached out.
I was going to send her a message telling her we love them and are thinking/praying for them but literally that day she posted in the mom group chat that “she was so tired of people saying they were praying for them because it doesn’t do anything to actually help”.
So I never sent it.
As I mentioned above there wasn’t any way we could help them physically for financially during this time so shrug
She did do one nice thing to help.
We did once buy a mega pack of her son’s favorite snack and dropped it on her porch. She had posted it was the only thing he was able to keep down during his chemo treatment.
April things calmed down with my dad and our baby was healthy enough that we started going to church again.
My parents aren’t part of our congregation so the only one who knew what our family was going through was the pastor.
There was good news!
I saw the new friend and asked her how they were.
Her little boy had just finished treatment and it was just scans every couple months from now on.
Best case scenario!
I did apologize during this conversation for not being able to help more, but was so glad that things were going well.
She knows her friend is mad at her.
Ever since she’s been covert hostile in group settings.
I’ve reached out twice about setting up play date with our kids when she is ready.
She’s ignored both of them.
I spoke to the other moms they said she doesn’t talk very highly about me and says I “just wasn’t supportive enough during their trials” so she isnt interested in a friendship. The other moms know what I was going through and don’t agree, only say I should have reached out back when I found out. AITA?
If her new friend still doesn’t know what trials she was going through, she should send her a text and tell her. She should be honest about wanting to help and why she couldn’t/didn’t. Leave it at that and see if the friend actually wants to be friends again or not.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
This person thinks the friend should forgive and forget.
She should’ve just told the new friend what was going on in her life.
She might have to write off this friendship.
It wouldn’t hurt to reach out and explain.
Some friendships aren’t meant to last.
