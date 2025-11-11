New CEO Forced Everyone To Strictly Work From 8 To 5, So This Employee And His Colleagues Complied And Clients Started Complaining

New management often thinks it’s necessary to enforce new rules, too.

This woman was working at a media agency that dealt with clients across different time zones.

When a new CEO enforced an early start and end time, employees decided to follow it to the letter.

However, clients started complaining that they couldn’t reach someone from their office late in the day.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Management said we had to work 8am – 5pm (ET). So we did, and let them deal with explaining to our California clients why we weren’t available. This happened a while ago, before remote work was even a concept (think 2008-ish). I was working at a large media agency. And for anyone who knows agency work, we typically work around our client’s schedule. Or at least as best as possible.

This woman and her colleagues usually stay until 7 to 9 pm in the office.

We were based in NYC but had CA clients. So it was pretty standard that we’d get in at 10 am and leave 7/8 pm. If you stayed until 9 pm, you could take a car service home so we sometimes just did that. Most of us were in our 20s, so no big deal!

Their new CEO enforced a new schedule, and clients started complaining.

When a new CEO started, he was used to working in Europe and hated that we weren’t in the office at 8 am. He enforced a company policy that we had to be in the office from 8 am to 5 pm. We, of course, followed the rules because who wouldn’t want to leave at 5?! Let’s just say the policy was lifted within 2 weeks when our West Coast clients couldn’t get in touch with us!

