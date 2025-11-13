New Manager Tried To Change How Employees Submitted Their Timesheets, So This Employee And Her Colleagues Ended Up Staying Late To Annoy Him

Some managers insist on fixing a policy that’s clearly not broken.

This employee works in an office where submitting timesheets is a breeze.

But a new temporary manager decided to change the rule.

So things quickly took an unexpected turn when she and her colleagues took a quiet revenge.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

Manager insisted we do timesheets after hours At our work, timesheets have to be filled in every fortnight on a Friday, by closing of business. These will be processed first thing Monday morning. Our manager was a really chill woman who would sign off on timesheets Friday morning. And then send them to payroll before 5 p.m.

Meet their temporary manager…

She went on leave because her daughter was having a baby. And we got some young dude to temporarily fill in as manager. This guy was a total d-bag. One of the things he did was insist we complete timesheets only after we’d worked our fortnightly hours. This meant we had to work until 5, then get our timesheets signed, and then get them to payroll.

This woman and her colleague’s payrolls are now processed late.

Except payroll closes at 5. Which meant we couldn’t get our timesheets to payroll until Monday morning. And they’d be processed late. So we decided we’d take our time filling in timesheets.

So they decided to hang around on Friday afternoon before having their timesheets signed.

A lot of us hang around chatting on a Friday. There’s a bar across the road that does cheap drinks from 6 to 7 p.m. So we’d leisurely do our timesheets, and d-bag manager would have to hang around to sign them all. One week, we didn’t give them to him until right before 6 p.m. He was annoyed.

Finally, word got out that their department wasn’t getting paid on time.

This lasted about six weeks. I guess something got flagged somewhere that our whole department wasn’t getting paid on time. D-bag manager was quickly identified as the culprit and given the boot. They ended up getting one of my coworkers to take over until our real manager came back.

He just didn’t mess with the system. He also messed with the whole team.

