Nightclub Goer Was Just Trying To Enjoy His Evening, But When A Woman Stole His Drink, He Waited Hours To Get The Perfect Revenge

They say patience is a virtue, but in this case, it was the key to perfect payback.

When one nightclub goer had his clothes soaked and drinks stolen by another cocky patron, he let her walk away smug.

But hours later, she got hit with the most poetic pint of revenge.

Read on for the full story!

The drinks are on me! Or are they…. Busy student nightclub in a UK Northern town, circa 2010. I’d bought my first drink, a cheap double ‘n mixer, when a girl next to me at the bar accidentally knocked it over, soaking my front. She apologized and kindly offered to replace it, so I stood talking to my mate while she waited to be served.

But it turns out she wasn’t as nice as he thought.

After a while, I noticed someone walking away from the bar with two thin black straps covering an otherwise bare back—and realized it was her walking off with her drinks. I asked where my drink was. “People don’t always do what they say they’re going to… Let that be a lesson.” Fuming was an understatement, but I didn’t want to kick off and ruin a good night because of some cocky *****.

So he decided to bide his time.

Hours later, the place was thinning out, and as I was getting ready to leave, I noticed two familiar thin black straps on an otherwise bare back—with the wearer pressing someone against the wall, ferociously snogging. Fueled by quite a few cheap doubles and realizing this was the perfect opportunity, I quickly amalgamated a pint of leftover drinks. She threw her head back and let out a bloodcurdling screech as I seamlessly walked past, tipped the lot down her bare back without stopping, and made my exit. And on that night, my lovelies, balance was restored.

Let’s just say that drink was on her!

What did Reddit think?

It’s hard to beat the thrill of a perfectly executed revenge plot.

This revenge was sure to leave a mark.

It’s almost like he’s been training for this his entire life.

That’s what happens when petty meets perfect timing.

There’s nothing better than the perfect revenge.

