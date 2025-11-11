November 11, 2025 at 8:55 am

‘No Boys Allowed!’ – A TikTokker Painted Her Face Green to Discourage Men From Sending Her Gross Messages

by Matthew Gilligan

Drastic times call for drastic measures…

And this TikTokker knows all about it!

Her name is Hailey and she told viewers what she decided to do after she found out that her social media audience shifted to mostly men.

Hailey said, “A couple of months ago, I posted a video that changed my demographics forever.”

The video showed Hailey driving a tractor to harvest wheat and she said that the video flipped the demographics of her viewing audience from mostly female to 70% male.

She continued, “My inbox and my comments are littered with disgusting messages.”

Hailey tried to figure out a way to flip her audience back to mostly female viewers and she came up with an idea…

She painted her face green.

Hailey asked viewers, “Ladies, is it working?”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “NO BOYS ALLOWED (unless ur chill like that).”

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Guys… stop making us look bad!

