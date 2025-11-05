Obnoxious Lady Refuses To Put Her Large Purse In A Locker Before Entering Pearl Harbor, So Three Men In Uniform Escort Her Away

Imagine visiting Pearl Harbor and being told that you can’t bring your large bags with you.

Would you be willing to put them in a nearby locker, or would you create a scene and be completely disrespectful to everyone around you?

In this story, one well dressed lady chooses the second option and proves that beauty is on the inside, because her attitude is certainly ugly.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

No lady, you are wrong about absolutely everything Last time I stopped by Pearl Harbor was maybe January 2020. I had some hours to kill and I like going through the exhibits, reading the histories and so on. I had to park pretty far away and while walking in, I was checking out the different types of people coming and going. Nothing stood out, other than the sheer variety really. When I approached the gate, there was one couple in front of me. I don’t remember much about the husband but the wife… she was in her late 40s or early 50s and dressed like she was going to a fancy dinner. She also had a massive purse and another bag of some sort.

This lady did not want to put her bags in a locker.

Well, they don’t allow people to bring in things like that and have lockers nearby to store these items securely. Some young guys in uniform were working the gate and told her as much. She started arguing with them, getting nastier and nastier, saying they have no right to stop her and they cannot make her do anything. When she said they were just little ticket boys and she’d get their boss to fire them, someone behind me told her to have some class and remember where she is. Right then, a bunch of others in uniform passed us on the right and opened up another small gate. She started complaining to them, but they were too focused on something else.

The lady still wouldn’t keep quiet.

They were helping a very old man, in full uniform, get through on his wheelchair. Everyone but her recognized who this must be and, to be honest, a kind of chill went through me. We all stopped talking and tried to pay respect in a sort of solemn quiet way. She however, upped her volume and tried telling the old man to get his employees in line. He ignored her but three of those in uniform move quickly and physically escorted her far away to the left and out of our sight. We were all left astounded. I don’t know how many veterans of Pearl Harbor are left, but that man is a treasure.

Some people need to be put in their place. I hope they told her to leave.

