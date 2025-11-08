Office Manager Works In A Massage Therapy Center And Took A Call From A Customer Wanting To Book A Ferry, And This Led To A Huge Confusion

Sometimes, one wrong number can lead to the funniest misunderstandings.

This woman was the office manager of a massage therapy practice located near a popular ferry dock.

Because their phone numbers were almost identical, she often received calls meant for the ferry service.

But one confused caller took things to a whole new level when he tried to “book a trip” that wasn’t what he thought.

He actually booked an appointment I’m the office manager at a massage therapy practice. We’re located in a lakefront town that runs a popular ferry throughout the spring and summer. Our phone number is one digit off from said ferry’s. So I’m well accustomed to fielding their calls.

This woman received an inquiry from another lady.

A few months ago, though, it reached another level entirely. We’ll call me ME, and we’ll call the gentleman on the phone HL for Honorary Lady. Keep in mind that the ferry makes hourly trips. It costs about $15 one way, which is clearly stated on its website.

This is how the conversation went.

ME: Good morning, [Therapy Practice’s name]. HL: Hi, I’m coming down from the neighboring town today and I’m looking to book a slot. (This happens fairly often. Our practice is very reputable and people travel long ways to get here.) ME: And is that with [masseuse’s name] or [other masseuse’s name]? HL: Uh, either?

She pencil booked the lady for a massage.

ME: Okay. So, unfortunately, we’re usually booking a couple weeks out. Can I pencil you in for [future date] with [masseuse] and give you a call if anything opens up this afternoon? HL: Uh, I guess? Thanks. (I take down HL’s name and number and confirm his appointment.) HL: Oh, and could you tell me the cost? The website didn’t say. ME: It’s usually $100 per visit, though there’ll be an extra $30 charge for the initial evaluation.

The lady was shocked by how expensive the booking was.

HL: Huh, that’s more than I was expecting, but I’ll make it work. Thanks. (Twenty minutes pass. Phone rings.) ME: Good morning, [Therapy Practice’s name]. HL: Hi, it’s [name] from earlier. Just checking if any slots had opened up. ME: No, sorry about that.

Finally, they both learned that they had made a mistake.

HL: Are you sure? Because I’ve never heard of a ferry booking two weeks out. ME: …Sir, this is [Therapy Practice], and you’ve booked an appointment with [masseuse]. Fortunately, he was good-humored about it! I gave him the correct number. And we’ve since added “We are not [Ferry Service]” to our outgoing message.

A single digit can make all the difference when booking the right service.

