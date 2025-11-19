One Of Her Besties Totally Ghosted Her After Her Breakup, Then Came Around Years Later Begging Her For A Job

Breakups are never an easy time, but figuring out who gets custody of the friend group is often worse than the split itself.

What would you do if one of the pals who chose your ex came sniffing around looking for a job from you? One woman recently shared her response to this on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

Asked me for a job after making it clear we aren’t friends

I went through a pretty lengthy divorce, and unfortunately like with many break-ups our friends “picked a side”.

We didn’t make any ultimatums, at least I didn’t, but our friend group was definitely divided.

I would say my ex “got” most of them because the majority were his friends when I met him, so that makes sense.

Still a brutal loss no matter what the origin of the friendship.

This meant I was no longer invited to dinners or plans and the calls and text messages gradually disappeared.

Some unfollowed me on socials, but again, I get it and began to move on with my life and made new friends.

There were a couple of exceptions, mainly the wives who I stayed friendly with but no where near BFFs.

Anyway…

Sad how people show their true colors after situations like that.

One day before finalizing the divorce (one of those one last chances?) I’m at an event that my now ex invited me to.

He had even reserved a VIP ticket and experience for me.

I’m in the VIP room collecting my credentials and I bump into one of his friends.

Everything about that is messy.

I said “hi” and he literally just stared at me and walked around me.

Note, this is someone who I took care of their animals when they went out of town, had game nights, etc. Cool, message received.

A couple of years pass, I’m re-married and doing pretty good professionally.

Out of the blue, I get an email to my work email from that guy.

Ain’t that just the way.

It started with something like “It has been a long time since we’ve connected, hope all is well!”

Then it goes into, “by the way, I just applied for a job at your firm and I put you down as a referral! Hope you put in a good word for me” I just sat there re-reading, thinking WTAF!?!

I did the obligatory LinkedIn visit and saw he had been hunting for awhile.

It seems like being unemployed gave him some time to think.

I sat on it for awhile and initially decided not to reply or do anything.

But the more I thought about it, I really didn’t want to work with guy and was kind of angry he tried to use my name and title to get an “in.”

So I called HR and told them there is no way I would refer this guy.

Good for her!

I also told one of the partners in the area he was applying the story and we had a good chuckle about the actual nerve of this guy.

Obviously, he never made it to the interview process.

Seems like this was more along the lines of justifiable revenge. Let’s see what Reddit had to say about it.

LinkedIn should have a section on what NOT to do when unemployed.

