Pregnant Woman Is Sick Of Hosting Halloween At Her House Every Year, So She Wants To Tell Her In-Laws Not To Come Next Year

Imagine living in a neighborhood where Halloween is a very big deal. Houses decorate and tons of kids trick-or-treat.

Would you be happy to have your in-laws come to your house to join in the festivities, or would you prefer to celebrate the holiday your way with just your immediate family?

The woman in this story wants it the second way, but so far she has been hosting Halloween for her in-laws for years.

Would she be rude to stop?

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTAH if I told my in-laws (and their kids) to stop coming over for Halloween? Backstory: Husband and I bought our first home together 4 years ago. It’s in a suburb where Halloween is thriving – 500 trick-or-treaters and lots of decorated houses. We don’t have children but we will next year because now I am currently 7 months pregnant.

Her in-laws’ offer sounded nice…at first.

Our first year in this house, my in-laws offered to give us their old Halloween decorations. We accepted and I was so excited to decorate my first home. A milestone I’d been looking forward to since I was young. Little did I know, the day my in-laws came to give us their stuff, they also decided to completely decorate our front porch with it. They wanted it look the same way that they always set their house up. So I never got to decorate my first house for Halloween. This is where my bitter feelings for the holiday began.

This makes sense.

Now onto the real issue at hand. My husband also has a brother with 3 young kids. They live about an hour away in more of a country area. They have a few acres of land and no neighbours. Which means they don’t live in a trick-or-treating area. So ever since we moved in 4 years ago, my brother-in-law decided that he wants to come to our house to give his kids the typical Halloween experience. This also leads to my parent-in-laws coming over too since they live 20 minutes away from us and want to see their grandkids on Halloween.

She doesn’t really like hosting Halloween.

For me, this means that I’ve been “hosting” Halloween for the past 4 years. I make everyone dinner because they come to our house right after school. I clean up dinner while they start trick-or-treating. Normal if it were my own kids, but it’s not. Instead of interacting with my neighbours and people from the community, I’m having to socialize with my in-laws because they insist on coming over every year.

Personally, I think the in-laws’ way of handing out candy is easier for them and the trick-or-treaters.

We also hand out candy their way. They always stand on the driveway waiting for kids. I grew up waiting inside for trick-or-treaters, excited for the thrill of not knowing when the doorbell would ring next. But no, we stand on the driveway just like they did.

She wants next year to be different.

I just feel like I haven’t experienced my own Halloween as a homeowner because they have completely taken over the holiday. Next year, I want to let them know that we will not be hosting Halloween. We will have a 10 month old baby by then. I want to start my own traditions with her, and I also think it will be better if the house is more calm that night instead of having my 3 nephews running around the house.

She doesn’t want to ruin Halloween for her brother-in-law’s kids.

The only thing I’d feel bad about is my brother-in-law’s kids not having a place to go trick-or-treating but then I also feel like his kids aren’t my responsibility. My husband disagrees with me. He likes having his family here. So, would I be the AH if I shut this 4 year long tradition down?

I honestly think the Halloween tradition she currently has going sounds wonderful, so I guess I side with her husband. But, this is about her and what she wants Halloween to look like. Maybe they could try it her way for a year, using the baby as an excuse, and see what they think for the next year.

