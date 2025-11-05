Researchers From Vienna Just Launched A Quantum Computer Into Space

On Monday, June 23, 2025 a rocket launched from Vandenberg, California.

Nothing unusual about that, you might think.

And in many ways, you’d be right. This was an ordinary rocket launch – something that is becoming increasingly routine in modern times, with multiple rockets launching from different parts of our globe every week.

However, there was something particularly special about this recent rocket launch.

Thanks to scientists from the University of Vienna, in Austria, nestled into its payload was the very first quantum computer to be launched into space.

Situated within a satellite, the specially adapted photonic quantum computer was designed to survive in the extreme conditions of space, whilst still being operational from ground level, as Iris Agresti, a researcher who worked on the project, explained in a statement:

“Our device needed to fit the size of a shoe box, be very energy efficient and resist thermal and mechanical shocks. Furthermore, we needed to develop a control software that would run it autonomously and prevent possible failures.”

But in the contexts of space travel and safety measures, this was no mean feat, as researcher Tobias Guggemos continued:

For this reason, we had to adapt elements that are commonly used in photonic laboratories, such as single photon sources, detectors and fibers, to make them robust, small and remote-controllable. Additionally, we had to comply with numerous safety regulations for space missions.”

And though the computer was assembled in record time, it required plenty of testing when it came to checking its resistance to shocks and vibrations, to ensure that it would be safe and ready to be part of the unavoidable shaking that is an inherent part of a rocket launch.

Now in space and orbiting at 550 kilometers above our planet, the quantum computer is communicating with the researchers, as well as facilitating an camera that observes Earth.

But the key question remains: why launch a quantum computer into space in the first place?

Well, quantum computers are becoming central to the progression of technology, with some medical research, AI, and big-money finance already heavily reliant on their incredible power. A natural future route for quantum computing is conducting experiments in space, however the lack of human maintenance in space has thus far made such an endeavour impossible.

The research team are hoping that their pioneering quantum computing experiments in space will help scientists of the future to use this powerful tech with a greater understanding of how it functions in the conditions of space, as lead researcher Philip Walther explained:

“I am very proud that the first quantum computer which is now in space was developed by researchers in Austria. We pushed the limits of current photonic technologies to offer a versatile tool to perform quantum experiments in the extreme conditions of a space mission. We look forward to the innovations and applications that will emerge from the system. This collaboration puts Europe at the forefront of quantum computation for space missions. This could give rise to the next generation of energy efficient satellites.”

It really is one small step for mankind, one giant leap for quantum computing.

