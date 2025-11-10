Resident Tosses Out Litter That Ends Up On Her Property Constantly, But This Time Some Of It Wasn’t Garbage And She Got Furious Pushback For Tossing It

Sometimes people make mistakes that affect other people. But if the person affected caused the issue, it’s murky about what should be done.

AITA for throwing out someone’s college coursework Trash day came around and while taking my trash can to the curb, I noticed a black and blue USB stick sitting on my garden wall. This particular wall separated my garden from an alley that cuts between my house and the one next to me so naturally an annoying amount of passing people toss their garbage onto/over my wall.

It’s also a convenient height for people to place things on. I started keeping my trash can next to said wall to try and encourage people to use it instead but it didn’t make much of a difference. I’ve gotten into the habit of just grabbing anything I see and disposing of it properly. Comes with the territory I guess…

Anyway, I mindlessly grabbed the USB, tossed it and a couple hours later dragged my trash can back into the garden. Later on while scrolling social media I noticed a post from my neighbor on our community’s page asking if anyone had seen a black and blue USB stick, to please return it to her as her friend had lost it. I commented, saying I’d found one matching the description, what I’d done with it, and apologized. Moments later I had her and her friend banging on my door, yelling about how important the USB was and how stupid I was for just throwing it out.

They insisted that I not only pay to replace it but also pay them to compensate for the loss of all their hard work. I didn’t really know what to say at first. All I managed was another apology for what feels to me like an honest mistake and I’m happy to buy them a new USB stick. Heck. I’d splash out on a multi pack if it means that much. But I’m not giving them compensation. I can’t judge what the work was worth given none of us know how long or how much work was done. And for a college kid, I kinda feel like this could be an important lesson in keeping track of important things (and making other back-ups). On the community post I’m being slammed for not looking for the owner first and throwing out something that doesn’t belong to me.

I honestly feel like I’m going crazy. Am I supposed to keep every chip pack and soda can incase the owner comes looking for it too?! I’m sorry, but in my eyes someone just left more trash on my wall for me to deal with. Maybe don’t leave your “important” coursework on your friend’s neighbor’s wall? AITA here?

