Reviewer Tried To Use A Valid Voucher At A Restaurant, But When The Owner Refused To Honor It And Sent Hateful Messages, She Posted the Screenshots On Her Business Page

If you’re going to treat customers badly, maybe don’t pick a fight with the one who writes reviews for fun.

So, what would you do if you tried to use a valid restaurant voucher before it expired, and the owner not only refused to honor it but later sent you hateful messages about your review?

Would you ignore her? Or would you post the receipts for everyone to see?

In the following story, one reviewer finds herself in this exact situation and teaches a rude restaurant owner a lesson.

Here’s how it happened.

Review Revenge I review many businesses for fun. It’s a hobby of mine, and I get perks from it. I went to a restaurant for dinner one evening and planned to use a discount voucher for a portion of the meal. It was expiring that day, so I wanted to use it before I lost it. When we arrived, we were waiting for a long time for anyone to even acknowledge our presence. The vibe was weird from the moment we entered, but I wasn’t phased by it.

The owner was not being very hospitable.

When someone finally said something to us, I explained that I would like to dine in and use the voucher I purchased. The person seemed confused about the voucher. She got the owner involved, and that person said that I would not be able to use the voucher. I asked why, and she said it was too late to use. I pointed out the expiration date, and she got very nasty with me, saying she wouldn’t honor it. I said that it was fine and that her not honoring it meant I would get my refund. She kept on ranting about the voucher as I left. I wrote a review.

Her review was nothing but honest.

I was honest about the interaction and explained everything just as I have here. This woman proceeded to message me about my review and cursed at me in the messages. I told her that I could honestly describe my experience at her establishment and that if she did not want customers to use discount vouchers within the time period allowed, she should not participate with the voucher site. I also reminded her that it doesn’t matter how good her food is if she treats people like garbage.

Then, the woman really crossed the line.

This fool proceeded to make disparaging remarks about a particular group of people, saying that I should be happy going to other restaurants, knowing that [insert that group here] are in the back, making the food. I thanked her for the responses that I proceeded to screenshot and post under her business listing. She stopped messaging me, and those screenshots are still on her business listing. Funny enough, her business is in an area where that particular group lives.

Yikes! It’s a wonder she has any employees.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about her attitude.

This person wants to know more about the perks.

Too bad she is the owner.

So true.

Here’s another good point.

She won’t last long. There’s no way the general public will keep supporting a woman like that.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.