Roommate Steals Other Roommate’s Drinks And Scissors, So The Landlord Gives Him An Eviction Notice

AITA for asking/demanding my roommate to replace the drinks he had taken without my permission. Which led him to getting evicted? So I (22M) have been living with my roommate (34M) for a few months. We didn’t know each other before moving in together. He was already living there when I moved in. I’ve only ever lived with cousins or friends, so I was nervous and wanted to set boundaries early I told him I don’t like sharing groceries (except cleaning supplies) but that if he ever used or took something, he should at least let me know, though ideally not use my stuff at all. He agreed and shared his own boundaries, which I’ve respected

The next day, I bought a 6-pack of alcoholic drinks in case my friends came over. A week later, only 2 were left. I asked my roommate if he drank them, and he claimed I must’ve gotten drunk and forgotten. I only drink socially and never to the point of blacking out, so that wasn’t true. I told him I wasn’t mad about the drinks, just about being lied to, but he doubled down

I let it go to avoid conflict but told our landlord (who lives upstairs) just to keep him informed, and I explicitly said I didn’t want him to take any action since I wanted to keep the peace A few days later, my kitchen scissors went missing. Since the last time I confronted him didn’t go well, I decided not to this time and just compromised by using scissors from my sewing kit until I could buy new ones. But then those also went missing. So I finally asked him if he’d seen them, and he said no again

At that point, I was frustrated and told the landlord again, reminding him about the drinks. He said he’d talk to my roommate. The next day, my roommate admitted to taking the drinks, blamed his drinking problem, and apologized. He insisted he’d replace them plus extras. I told him he didn’t have to, just not to do it again. He still insisted, so I agreed

Two months went by with no replacement. I’ve been short on money lately, and my friend’s birthday party is coming up where we each bring something. So I asked him if he could finally buy me that one pack he promised. If he said no, I’d have dropped it. But instead, he said he thought I’d let it go and called me a petty little b-word

That’s when I stopped asking and demanded he replace what he took. He stole from me, lied about it, promised to make it right, didn’t follow through, and still insulted me for bringing it up. Our landlord heard the argument and came downstairs. I explained what happened, and it ended with my roommate getting an eviction notice Since then, I’ve kept my food and kitchen stuff locked in my room with a mini fridge I bought after he first stole my drinks until he moves out, just in case

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

