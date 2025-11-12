Sensitive Teen Thought She’d Made A Friend For Life, But Then Their Friendship Circle Grew, And The Reality Of Their Bond Became Quite Clear

Friendships are important in life – after all, we are social creatures and it’s good to have kind, supportive people around you for all the good and bad moments.

But for some people, friendships come easier than others, making those bonds even more valuable when they are built.

The girl in this story thought she had a close friend she could rely on, but when others were brought into the mix, she suddenly saw a very different side of her.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA for making her “look like a villain”? I am eighteen-year-old and female, and have a friend who is also eighteen and female. We’ve been close for about a year now, since our additional subject had only a few students, so we spent almost every day together. She used to genuinely care, and even apologized when she hurt me.

Let’s see what has changed since.

But this year, we were moved to a bigger batch and made more friends. Since then, she’s started making me feel left out. We’ve stopped talking twice, and both times I had to fix things even though it wasn’t my fault. She even told our friends that I make her look like a villain just because I cry or get emotional easily.

And things just seemed to keep getting worse.

Recently, she was rude to me and justified it by saying, “You know my tone is like that,” and saying that I should be the one to understand. When I still apologized, she said she wasn’t sorry because she did nothing wrong. It feels like she only cared before because we didn’t have other friends, and now I’m just replaceable.

But her toxicity has been evident for a while.

Even during our no contact phase, she told others that I was making her feel left out, making her look like a villain and reminding her of her past trauma, which honestly hurt. So, am I the one in the wrong, for feeling like she doesn’t care anymore? AITA?

It really feels like this girl thought that she had a real, genuine friend, while for the other girl it was simply a matter of convenience.

She’s moved on to (in her opinion) bigger and better things, whilst leaving the person who was there for her when she had nobody else, reeling in the dust.

And that’s not nice.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that their friendship wasn’t strong enough to withstand life changes.

While others saw real nastiness in the other girl’s behavior.

And this Redditor, who had been though similar things, wished her well.

Sadly, this is something that almost all of us have been through – thinking that you had a good friend before realizing too late that they were only in it for themselves.

Really, it’s good that the girl has made other friends, because the girl who is bad-mouthing and manipulating her is no friend at all.

It’s clear that this girl is sensitive and cares deeply about her friend’s feelings, and it’s a real shame that the sentiment doesn’t go both ways.

She deserves better.

