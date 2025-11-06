She Cannot Stand Her Brother-In-Law, But Everyone Else Loves Him, And Now They Are Going To Stay With Him For A Week

There are some people in life who you just don’t get along with no matter what, and that can be made even more difficult if everyone else seems to love that person.

What would you do if you were supposed to spend a week with your brother-in-law’s family, but you couldn’t stand the guy, but everyone else liked him?

That is the situation that the woman in this story is in, and she is thinking about taking something to help deal with the experience.

AITA for not wanting to spend time with my boyfriend’s ‘perfect’ brother-in-law because I think he’s a narcissist? My boyfriend and I live about half an hour from his sister and her husband, so we spend a lot of time with them.

He does sound like a great guy.

On the outside, he looks perfect. He is a professor, owns a huge house, has four kids under five, coaches little leagues, cooks, cleans, and always appears doting toward his wife. Everyone admires him.

I can see why this is concerning.

But every single time I see him, he does things that make me feel uncomfortable and reveal a manipulative streak. The way he talks to his wife is controlling and undermining. For example, one night he was cooking for guests and the oven beeped. She asked if she should take the food out.

That is definitely rude, but couples have arguments sometimes, no big deal.

He snapped, “Do you not think I know how to cook? Or use a timer?” Then he spent the rest of the night joking about her “overreacting,” while she smiled and stayed silent.

This is a little weird, but not necessarily narcissistic.

Another time, she accidentally fed the kids twice. He turned it into a “joke” in front of everyone, saying, “Mommy’s the good guy, daddy’s the bad guy,” making her feel guilty while pretending it’s funny. Last week She broke a dish, and he raised his voice at her, blaming her for being careless, then swooped in to fix it while framing himself as the responsible one.

Maybe he just has a sense of humor that this person doesn’t like.

The thing that bothered me the most was he continued to say for the rest of the day, “Stay away from mommy when she’s holding a dish” having her kids join in, putting her down about not being able to hold dishes right without dropping them. These things aren’t rare, they happen every single time I see them. There is literally no day that I see them when something like this doesn’t happen.

This would get old quick, that’s for sure.

He also directs a lot of attention toward me in ways that are uncomfortable. He talks about how perfect his life is and constantly compares our plans and choices to his. He brags about expensive purchases and vacations and seems visibly hurt if no one reacts with awe.

He seems very immature to me.

He tries to act “cool” with me, telling stories about his college days trying to convince me that he was this stud sometimes seeming like he’s trying to flirt, offering me drinks, or just putting on an air of being effortlessly charming in ways that feel performative. He does it in a way that seems designed to impress and subtly test me, all while pretending to be friendly.

Well, this is entirely possible.

I tried talking to a mutual friend about all of this, but she told me I am assuming the worst because of my upbringing. My plan was to microdose a tiny amount of THC just to manage anxiety and not feel trapped around him all week.

Her friend is going to rat her out?

She said I am overthinking it, and even warned me that if I showed up slightly altered to cope with being around him, she would say something. I am not trying to be dramatic. I genuinely feel like he is manipulative and narcissistic, and I dread spending an entire week in that environment.

I can see how this would be stressful.

My boyfriend’s family sees him as perfect, so I cannot talk about it openly without causing tension. Basically what I’m saying is AITA for not liking and not wanting to be around my sister-in-law’s husband. AITA?

This woman is not obligated to like everyone, but she should consider whether she is wrong about him if everyone else seems to like him.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

This person says her friend should believe her.

He would hate that, I’m sure.

This commenter feels bad for the wife and kids.

That’s one way to have a good week.

This is an important question.

One of these two is crazy, but which one?

