She Didn’t Get The Specific Type Of Cake She Wanted For Her Birthday, So She Threw An Insane Tantrum

Some people say birthday culture has gotten out of control, but where does the line get drawn?

What would you do if your grandparents got you a cake you didn’t like for your birthday? One girl on Reddit certainly handled it the completely wrong way, and got eviscerated in the comments.

Here are the details.

AITAH, I didn’t like the cake It’s my (16F) bday in an hour. I had specifically asked my grandfather to get a cake from one shop I like. I LITERALLY told him don’t get cake from Bakers Street because it’s not good, what does he do? He gets it from the worst place ever, some local shop and I already know the cake is going to be bad.

I made a face and then he tells me: “You think you’re some rich girl or what?” So I literally just left my grandparents room mid-sentence and I didn’t even eat dinner with them.

So they said that I probably ate something from the market when I had gone, when I told them I didn’t eat anything, they just made a face and went “Tsk” in a really annoying way. I already have a weird relationship with them and dislike them most of the time because I think they’re super irrational or whatever.

Now they’re mad at me because I don’t like the cake they got….their reasoning was that at midnight I’ll cut the one they got, and tomorrow on my actual birthday they will get a cake from the shop I wanted. Now they think I’m being disrespectful and that I have “emotionally rejected them” and they feel super bad and stuff.

Can I not ask for one nice thing on my 17th bday??? I never ask for anything, no presents, I never even ask to go to parties, I don’t complain about anything. I understand that there is a generation gap and whatnot, but this is just not okay.

I’m just so frustrated, I always put up with so much stuff and the one time I actually say my thoughts, I’m the worst person in the whole wide world. I literally fought to do a bday party and still didn’t get the party I actually wanted to have. I spent my whole day just studying and then hear comments that I “just do nothing the whole day”, it really pmo.

The ONE TIME I speak my mind and I’m disrespectful, ungrateful and a spoiled brat. What do I even do?

