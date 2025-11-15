She Offered To Babysit Her Cousin’s Child, But She’s Is A Lot More Work Than She Expected And She Wants To Stop

Offering to babysit for children in the extended family can be very helpful and really nice.

Some kids, however, are a lot more difficult to watch than others, so what would you do if your cousin wanted you to watch her kid too, but the child is turning into a lot of work?

That is the situation the woman in this story is in, and she wants to stop babysitting for this child while continuing to do it for others, and she is worried that it will cause family problems.

WIBTA for not wanting to babysit a family members child anymore? I, female (24), have always been the designated babysitter for my husband’s family since we basically moved in together.

If you like kids, this can be a fun way to help family out.

Usually, I don’t mind this because I have been around children my entire life including kids with special needs, I have a lot of patience with kids. But this time I feel as if I have met my match and I don’t know what to do.

This is really nice of her.

I’ve been babysitting my husband’s siblings for a very long time and am 100% comfortable with them (11~Jo, 6~Gil, under a year) while my MIL is at work. But recently his cousin asked if I can babysit her daughter (8~ Ali) at the same time as I babysit my in-laws because she started working as well.

Every kid is different, and some are more difficult than others.

I had no objections because in my mind how much more difficult can 1 more child be. Well the difficulties have started and it’s only been 3 days. When Ali is here she encourages Gil to do things they aren’t supposed to, things he normally does not do when she isn’t around.

One kid can change the whole dynamic.

For example, I have my own daughter (4) which has basically grown up with Gil and they get along like as if they were siblings. But when Ali is around all of a sudden I hear her say to my daughter “oh you can’t play with us, it’s just me and Gil” mind you they are actively taking my daughters toys and excluding her from playing with her own toys. They’ll sneak into my daughter’s room and take her things without permission.

This needs to be stopped.

I’ve heard Ali coercing Gil to do things for her so that he takes the blame, and like I’ve said this only started when Ali started coming to my home. My daughter is on edge when she is here and as much as I tell Ali that she needs to ask for permission to use my daughter’s things before hand she’ll say okay and does it all over again.

No, her own child shouldn’t suffer because of the babysitting.

My daughter is constantly crying in her own home and that doesn’t sit right with me. She also tried to take my daughters food from her plate instead of just asking me for some.

These are pretty normal things for kids, but they need to be stopped.

Her mother had sent her a sandwich for lunch, but apparently, she wanted my daughter’s plate of food and tried to forcefully take away half of my daughter’s meal while I was in the restroom instead of coming to me and asking if I could serve her some as well. She also tries to shut herself in rooms or shut me out of them so I don’t hear/see what she’s doing. I do not feel I could trust Ali in my home without literally keeping my eyes and ears on her 24/7 which is hard to do with baby under a year old.

At least the mom says she will try to stop it.

I’ve brought up the door shutting and her taking my daughter’s food to her mother and she said she understood where I was coming from and that she would speak to Ali, but the fights between her and my daughter have continued. If I am honest I do not feel comfortable babysitting her anymore, but I don’t know how to tell her mother this while still taking care of my in-laws.

She wouldn’t be out of line, but it would definitely cause some family drama.

WIBTA if I decide to deny babysitting Ali in the future?

This is a very difficult situation to be in. If she stops babysitting, it will cause problems in the family. If she doesn’t, it will cause problems at home.

