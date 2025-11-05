She Told Two Customers To Flip A Coin To Decide Which Game To Buy, And In The Process The Coin Accidently Went Down The Front Of Her Shirt, So She Told Them They Had To Buy Both Games

When you work in a retail store, you have to deal with all sorts of situations in order to help make the sale.

What would you do if two customers were going to flip a coin to see which game they would buy, but somehow the coin went down the front of your shirt in the process?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story, so she turned the awkward situation into an extra sale by making them buy both games.

Heads or Tails… About a year ago I was able to escape from the gaping maw that is retail, but before that I worked for about 10 years at a well-known video game retailer.

Now to set things up for you all, our uniforms at this store was casual compared to a lot of other places. We could wear jeans, so long as they didn’t have any holes or tears, with a polo shirt that displayed a current game or a future release. I normally wore my polo with a few of the top buttons undone simply because I would get rather warm at times.

This story takes place about 7-8 years into my time there when I was working as the female assistant manager (this it an important detail). It was a few months before the impending black hole, also known as the holiday season, would descend upon us to reap whatever was left of our souls. It was also right after a few sports related games were released.

It was a quiet evening about an hour before the store had to close. My part-timer (let’s call him PT) was helping two bros (some of you may know the type: preppy clothes, popped collars, sunglasses clipped into their shirts even though it’s dark outside, and ends everything they say with ‘bro’) decide which one of two different sports titles they should buy while I was finishing up with an inventory count in a different section of the store.

I was making my way back to the counter to enter in the numbers from my count into the computer while PT and the bros were wandering up to the register to hopefully finish up their transaction. I notice that PT has a rather tired and annoyed expression on his face, these bros had been in the store for well over an hour trying to make up their minds on these games, and while my part-timer normally has a cheery, happy-to-help attitude the poor kid looked very much done with these two guys.

I glance up towards the bros and see that while one guy clearly wants a specific title (namely the shooter he was holding) the guy’s friend was trying to talk him into buying one of the two sports games that recently came out. PT: Hey. Can you help this gentleman decide between these games? I know a good bit about the sports game but I’ve never played –insert generic shooter– before.

I happily explain the general plot of the game (without giving any spoilers), any cool features that makes this title different than other titles, and any online features that come to mind to Bro 1. He seems to still be on the fence about what he should buy (especially since Bro 2 is still trying to get him to buy the sports game).

Honestly, at this point the store is going to close in about 20 minutes and I’m really getting sick of hearing Bro 2 try to talk his friend into buying something he clearly doesn’t want. Me: –while looking at Bro 1 and trying to ignore Bro 2, who has now started to whine like a 3-year-old– If you can’t decide between those two games why don’t you just flip a coin?

PT perks up at that and offers the gentleman a quarter out of his own pocket. Both Bros seem happy with this idea and Bro 1 accepts the coin offered to him by PT. Now that that seems settled I go back to entering in the count into the system so I can start to close down the store for the night.

I’m just finishing up entering in the numbers when I feel a very cold object descend from the heavens into my shirt and plant itself between my breasts. I pause and glance up. PT and both Bros are frozen in place at the counter, eyes wide in panic.

Apparently, Bro 1 was distracted by Bro 2 while trying to flip the coin and launched the damn thing clear across the counter towards my general direction (about 6 feet total distance). Me: –turning to Bro 1 with a completely blank expression on my face– You’re buying both games. Bro 1: –nods and responses in the small voice– That’s fair…

With that I turn and stalk off towards the back room to remove the freezing cold quarter from my bra. I never did finish entering the inventory count into the system that night…

