She Worked At A Car Wash And Regularly Had To Deal With Upset Or Crazy Customers, And Her Stories Are Off The Chain

When you work with the general public, you are bound to run into a lot of crazy people who don’t know what they are doing.

The person who provided these stories worked at a car wash and she had to deal with these types of people all the time.

In one case, she was lucky to get out of the situation alive.

The general public… I’ve always worked with the general public. It’s horrible.

Oh, this should be interesting.

When I was in college I worked at my stepdad’s car wash. The dumbest people are in cars. Here’s some of my craziest customers. Some silly things would happen frequently, like there’s 3 lanes, but everyone will pile into one lane and fuss if someone else’s car was finished before theirs.

I’m curious to hear what happened.

The only time I’ve only lost my cool with one these customers. I was helping a customer, and a lady was pulling up behind him instead of pulling into one of the other open lanes. I pointed to direct her on where to go.

Umm, yes. That is exactly what pointing does.

When I finished helping him, I went to greet her. She flings her door open and starts screaming at me for being rude, and shouting “Pointing doesn’t let me know where to go!” I say “I’m sorry ma’am. I was just trying to get you into an empty lane so we can get to your car quicker.”

Wow, was it really that confusing?

She yells “You should’ve walked over here and pointed out the open lane!” I tell her that I was taking a customer’s order and I couldn’t walk off, and then I go on to try to take her order.

Just let it go lady.

She keeps shouting and insulting me. After five minutes of this I’m done helping, and say “Okay. I’m not going to walk away from a customer to point at an empty space in the lot because you don’t have enough common sense to go there. Someone else will come get your order.”

This would get old real quick.

Another man was old and thought that women should only cook and bear children. He was always so nice to the men, but really rude to me. I would give everyone the same speech. “Just leave your car in park and the keys in the ignition. Give this ticket to the cashier. Thank you, and have a nice day!”

It is literally her job.

He would respond by shaking his finger in my face and saying “Don’t you tell me what to do!” We would offer a free exterior rewash if you brought your receipt back within 2 days.

She wants to take advantage of that free wash.

This one woman that was the definition of a prude would always come in for her rewash. She would never have her receipt with her. She would always say “They’ve never asked for my receipt before.”

You really have to stand up to these types of people.

After about the 9th time I told her “Ma’am, I am always the one that takes your order. I tell you every single time that you have to bring your receipt back. You have only paid for one wash out of the last 10. You can not have a wash today unless you pay for it.” She gets huffy and purses her lips and says “Excuse me? Are you accusing me of lying? You know that I make more money than you, right?”

If she is so rich, she can pay for it.

I say “Oh, you do? Then you shouldn’t have a problem buying a $5.00 wash.” When she goes into the wash her car started jumping over the rollers that push your car through. So now her car is stuck in the middle of the wash.

Clearly she hit the break or tried to drive forward.

We shut it off and she rolls down her window and starts yelling about how we’re incompetent and our washing is messing her car up. We tell her to make sure she’s in neutral and not touching the brakes or steering wheel. “I’m not stupid. I know how to go through a car wash.” Her car jumps the rollers again, except this time we’re watching and see her brake lights come on as soon as the rollers start moving her.

Keep your foot off the brake!

She starts yelling that she wants her money back because we’re going to mess up her car. “Ma’am, we just watched you put your brakes on. If anything, you’re going to mess up our wash. You will not be getting a refund.” AANNNDD the best.

This isn’t even safe.

There was a really really old lady that would come in. She was one of those people that comes to a complete stop before turning her wheel to turn in somewhere. I always knew she was coming in because I could hear people on the street honking at her. I would always meet her car before she got to where she needed to be because I didn’t want her to drive anymore.

She is a dangerous driver.

One time she refused to get out and wanted to drive her car through the wash herself. I was standing down the lot and directing her on where to go. She hits the gas, hits me, I flip over the top of her car, land on the concrete, watch her jump the curb (as she hits a shopping cart that flies so fast it sticks in a wooden fence), go into the lot next door and do a donut, and hop back over the curb and crash into the side of our building.

It is hard, but sometimes you can’t let people drive.

We had to share an ambulance. She was 90 years old and her kids weren’t keeping her from driving or watching over her. She was holding the gas in the whole time, thinking it was the brake. Out of all that time she didn’t think that maybe she’s not pressing the brake.

These stories make me glad that I don’t work at a car wash! People are absolutely crazy.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

The story was pretty good. Even if it was unsafe.

This sounds awful.

Exactly, some people should give up their keys.

LOL. Breaking Bad.

This isn’t a bad idea.

Some people shouldn’t drive.

