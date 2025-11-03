Shopper Lingered In The Parking Lot After Buying Cake Supplies, And An Angry Stranger Accused Her Of Closing The Store Early When She Didn’t Even Work There

It’s wild how quickly a calm evening errand can turn into a bizarre confrontation.

One shopper was just double-checking her purchase in the parking lot when an angry woman mistook her for an employee and completely lost her marbles about the store being closed early.

Scolded for closing a store I don’t work at… This happened a couple of weeks ago. I made a quick run to a party supply and craft store for a cake project I was working on. The place closes at 8. I got there at 7:45, found my item within ten minutes, paid, and went out to my car. I was sitting in my parking space at 7:57, just reading the packaging of my purchase to double-check something, when another car pulled up beside me. I saw a woman in her late 50s get out, and I could see her walk to the store entrance from my rearview mirror. The automatic doors didn’t open for her.

I went back to reading my packaging and looked up when I heard a woman’s voice near my closed window. “(Something something) CLOSED!” Politely, I cracked my window down, like, a centimeter, to actually hear her.

She was ranting that they were closed, and I said, “Oh yeah, they close at 8 now, I guess—” She cut me off. “IT’S NOT 8 YET! YOU’RE NOT SUPPOSED TO BE CLOSED YET! IT’S SEVEN. FIFTY. EIGHT!!” I replied, “…?? …I don’t work ther—”

She cut me off again. “I DON’T CARE IF IT’S 2 MINUTES OR 2 SECONDS TO 8! IT IS ILLEGAL TO CLOSE EARLY!” She was kind of close to my car, so I didn’t want to just pull out and tap her with the mirror and have her sue me or something, which is why I didn’t leave yet. I firmly, a bit louder, repeated, “I. DO NOT. WORK THERE.”

The woman made a big, obnoxious, exaggerated arm gesture to the empty parking lot, using this loud, antagonistic, singsongy tone. “I DON’T SEE ANY OTHER CARS HEEEEERRRREEE.” She was insinuating I must be lying about being an employee. Pretty sure employee parking at that place is behind the building. When she moved over a bit during that grand arm gesture, it gave me room to comfortably pull away, so I started the car.

As I rolled up the window, I said, “I AM A C U S T O M E R, you freaking banana.” I held up my receipt to the glass, then shifted in reverse. She was still yelling something when I left. And, to be clear, there couldn’t be any real reason for this lady to assume I worked there.

It’s mainly run by teenagers, in my experience, and I’m in my late 30s. I wasn’t wearing any work-like attire or nametags — I was in loungey clothes (Gave Up On Life Heather Gray-colored joggers and a multicolored flannel shirt). Employees wear bright, solid-colored shirts and… not sweatpants.

