Shopper Offered To Help A Woman Find Leggings In Her Size, But The Stranger Got Upset When She Realized She Didn’t Work There

A little politeness goes a long way—except when it doesn’t.

One woman was mistaken for an employee while shopping at an Old Navy, but instead of correcting the woman, she decided to just try and help.

But when the other woman realized she didn’t actually work there, she got real rude real fast.

No Good Deed I Guess? I was in Old Navy buying some new workout clothes. I had a couple pairs of leggings, a couple sports bras, and a couple shirts draped over my arm and was looking at a rack of shirts.

A woman approached me with the same leggings I had and asked if I could help her find those in her size. I said sure and went to the rack where I got them.

When I didn’t find her size, I said maybe we can ask an employee if they have them in stock or if they can order them for her. She asked me why I couldn’t just do that. I said, “I don’t work here.”

She said, “Then why did you help me?” I don’t know… to try and be nice, I guess? She walked away a little irritated with me and found an actual employee. I bought my stuff and left.

The words she should have said were: “Thank you!”

What did Reddit think?

Most reasonable people would have showed gratitude for a kind act.

Who would have thought she’d have to apologize for doing something nice for someone else?

If nothing else, she got a good story out of it.

Next time, she might just let the paid employees handle it.

Turns out being nice in public is risky business.

