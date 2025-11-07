Shopper Watches Woman Repeatedly Cut The Deli Line, So When It’s Finally His Turn He Buys Every Last Potato Wedge Right In Front Of Her, Leaving Her Screaming “He Did WHAT?!” In Shock

Nothing brings out a person’s true character quite like a crowded deli line.

So, what would you do if someone kept trying to cut in front of everyone at the deli counter, ignoring both the worker and the other customers? Would you just take your turn and leave? Or would you wait extra time just to stick it to them?

In the following story, one shopper finds himself in this predicament and decides to teach another shopper a lesson in civility. Here’s what happened.

“He did WHAT!?!?” Several years ago, I was waiting in a grocery deli line to pick up some potato wedges for my wife. It wasn’t a long line; I was 4th or 5th in line & the last person in it. Up walks Some Lady (that’s what I’ll call her) and what I presumed to be her daughter or granddaughter. Anyway, SL kept trying to “jump the line” each time a person was served, and the patient deli worker kept telling her she needed to wait her turn.

She even tried to cut in front of him.

SL became increasingly frustrated that she could not do what she wanted. The guy before me went, and I heard her tell her daughter/granddaughter, “This is ******* ridiculous. I just want some wedges…” …this being Petty Revenge, we know exactly what I planned to do upon hearing that… Finally, it’s my turn, and she tries to jump AGAIN, only this time I pipe up and let her know the end of the line is behind me.

They were both waiting for the potato wedges to get done.

She did not like that AT ALL, exclaiming, “This is ********! It’s 1st come, 1st serve!” The worker and I just stared at her until she walked back to her Irritation Area off to the side, and I saw there were a scant few potato wedges available. So! I told the worker I’d need more than what was available, and he said they’d need to drop some more. It was about a 5-minute wait (it was longer than that, closer to 10, as it turns out). Knowing what the lady wants and that it’s not there, I say he can help her. They go through the same process, which irritates her further, but she says something like “Fine! Might as well at this point!” and steps aside in a huff.

He told the deli worker he wanted all of them.

The new wedges are brought out, and I see her start to move like she’s going to jump in front of me, but I remind her I’m next to order. Deli Guy asks how much I want (usually in pounds), and I quietly say, “I want all of the wedges”. “All of them?” “ALL of them…” He cracks a bit of a smile and says, “Sure thing!” and gathers them up for me.

Then, she freaked out.

I start to walk away, slowly, so I can see the aftermath, and SHRILLY she shouts “HE DID WHAT!?!?”, and whips her head around to me.😏 I wish I could say I locked eyes with her and ate a wedge right in her face, but alas, that idea came to me as I recounted the tale to my wife at home. Best $14 I ever spent. 🤣

Too funny! Her face must’ve been quite a sight to see.

