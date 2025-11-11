Single Father Looked Up His Ex-Girlfriend’s New Boyfriend To Make Sure His Kids Were Safe Around Him, But She Accused Him Of Invading Their Privacy

Every parent wants to feel confident about who their children are spending time with.

So when one father’s ex girlfriend introduced a new boyfriend and started having the kids stay overnight, he decided to run a background check to make sure this new guy was on the up and up.

What he found wasn’t alarming — but his ex-girlfriend’s reaction was.

AITA for running a background check? I (M) have two children with my ex. I am the primary physical custody parent. My ex recently moved in with her boyfriend and has the kids overnight every other weekend.

Since I do not know this boyfriend, and since my kids would be spending the night in a one-bedroom duplex with him and my ex-wife, I wanted to assure myself that the guy was on the up and up. So, I searched public records for the guy’s name and googled him.

My ex-wife and her boyfriend are apparently mad that I did this, and I personally cannot see any harm in doing so — especially since my kids will be there overnight. Nothing I found in Googling and looking at the public court records raised any alarms for me, and I told her that I did that. She says I crossed a boundary and that I should have trusted that she screened the guy — but it’s my kids. So Reddit, AITA?

His ex-girlfriend called his actions invasive, but he just called it good parenting.

