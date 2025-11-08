Smart Employee Ran Out Of Gas On His Way To Work, So He Called In And Utilized His PTO Because His Company Would Have Deducted His Point Anyway

Some workplaces have the most absurd rules!

Don’t be late. Worked for a manufacturing shop when I was younger. Company wanted to bring in some new HR guy to change things around as we basically had no rules.

One of his rules was a point system for attendance. Being late counted the same as calling in and was counted as 1 point. My vehicles gas gauge was broken and I had to estimate how many miles I could make, depending on how much money I put in my tank.

One night on the way to work I ran out of gas, called a buddy to bring me a gas tank with a few gallons. Got the car going again and I pulled in at 11:05pm so I called my manager and said “hey I’m in the parking lot but I’m late, I think I’m going to go home I have PTO to cover my shift.” My manager agreed as we both thought the rule was uncalled for.

Two mornings later I get called into the office and yelled at about calling in when I knew how important those parts were and how were now behind for the week. When asked why I called in I simply told them I drove past the shop at 11:05 and their rule made it where I was taking a point regardless so I might as well enjoy my night off. Needles to say the rule was changed shortly after that.

