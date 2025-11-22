Software Developer Is Required To Switch To A Different Programming Language, So He And His Coworkers Let Him Have His Way While Productivity Tanked

The person with the best resume is not necessarily the best person for the job.

That couldn’t be more true in this story. See how these workers restored order.

All in on Python… You got it! I worked for a VERY long time at a small company that created some niche products. The company had a lot of scientists and engineers around to develop and refine the products this company made.

It’s a harmonious existence.

Over the years, the people in the science and engineering departments changed, but I still stuck around. They paid well and I got a lot of time off. I also only had to work 40 hours per week, which was nice.

My job in software was to support the production of equipment. I wrote custom software that calibrated and configured the devices. At the click of a button someone could run the software with minimal human interaction needed. When I started I was the only developer. By the time I left, there were four developers. That should give you an idea about the size of the company. Not large. But profitable. At the beginning of my time at the company, each piece of software was originally developed by a scientist or engineer. Each and every one had their own pet language they preferred to use. They would start the software and, when they felt that it was ready for prime time, they would hand it off to me. I would then make it actually ready for use. This included things like error handling and streamlining the user experience. Also finding the massive amount of bugs that were in the code. This also meant that originally the company used dozens of different programming languages.

Then things got complicated.

Towards the end of my time with the company, they had decided they were going to mostly focus on Windows computers. So we used primarily C derivatives (C, C++, C#) and web technology (Javascript, HTML, CSS, PHP). There were other languages floating around but this is what we mostly used. All four of us were proficient in these languages and I was the only one that could handle the edge cases of old programs from before this consolidation. By the time of this story, we had been using these languages for nearly a decade. For most of my time at the company, we had worked under the Engineering department for a person that wasn’t really a software manager. So we were left to run ourselves. One day the company decided they needed to hire an actual Software manager. So they found one that came with excellent credentials. He had a lot of experience managing software teams. He actually came in and didn’t change things right away, for which I was grateful and held out hope that it would all work out.

Complications devolved into chaos.

Then came the fateful day. One day he pulled us all into a conference room and told us that company would be making a shift. One of the scientists was complaining that they couldn’t understand the software we were writing and needed to be able to edit it. So, instead of teaching the scientist C and such, we were going to, shift 100% of all new code to Python. Starting immediately. Any new code written needed to be in Python. I brought up the fact that none of us knew Python. I was told that we could take classes in our own time on our own dime if we wanted. I pointed out that learning a new language would slow down our delivery of software. Python isn’t hard so I had no doubt we could get there. But we had libraries written of common code that we just plugged in when needed. None of those could be used. In fact, we had to figure out how to plug Python into existing programs that needed updates. Any updates had to be done in Python. And, not only that, all our code had to be “Pythonic.” Meaning that it had to be done in the proper way for Python and not utilizing techniques that would technically work in Python but weren’t necessarily the “correct” way in Python. Any code we did write had to be submitted to the complaining scientist to verify that it was “Pythonic.” Which most of it wasn’t.

So they let the plan fall apart.

So, we did exactly as we were told. All of us stopped writing in any language except Python. Everyone stopped working and started writing very simple programs to figure out how Python worked. I was working on a plug-in for an existing program to try and resolve some U/I issues. However, I really struggled with this because the U/I was written in C# and the new code had to be in Python. When I brought this up, I was rebuffed and told it MUST be done in Python. So I was trying to figure out how to change an existing C# U/I by using new Python code. Our productivity dropped to zero. Not a single bit of software made it to production for the few months this manager was around. After a few months of nothing at all getting done, he decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities. We weren’t told that they fired him. But I’m sure that’s what happened. After he left, they brought in a new manager that saw the issue right away and shifted us back to working in C and web languages to support existing software and took a much more sensible approach to software.

At last, harmony is restored.

We were to support existing software in the language in which it was written. Any new software we would discuss the choice of language. If it was small, then we would use Python. If it was large, then we would use what made sense, until we were proficient in Python. Also, new hires would be trained in Python. We could also take classes during work hours and the company would pay for it. Also, the science and engineering departments would have input and have to sign off that the science was correct, but no editing ability. Productivity returned to normal. Several new small programs were released written in Python. All the existing software ended up having Python ripped back out of it. All was right with the world again.

