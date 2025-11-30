Someone Blocked An Electrical Box With A Pallet Holding Expensive Office Equipment, So A Supervisor Put It In The Trash Compactor

If you see a sign at work telling you not to put something in a certain place or it will be thrown away, would you take it seriously?

In this story, someone must not have taken it seriously, and the consequences could be really expensive. One employee prevented a supervisor from acting too rashly, but the damage is already done.

Let’s read the whole story.

Anything parked here will be thrown out. No exceptions. I work in an industrial setting and there’s a big electrical box in one particular area that the electricians needs to get into frequently and with urgency. It goes all the way down to the floor so anything in the way will prevent access, so one of our particularly reactionary supervisors posted a notice to prevent people from leaving pallets in the way. The phrasing was a bit extreme but since most people could be expected to react in a rational manner should an issue come up, nobody thought it was a big deal.

But someone put a pallet there anyway.

Well, somebody parked a pallet there with a big crate on it around the size of a coffin. I don’t know what’s in it, but it’s addressed attn: the head of the lab and has customs paperwork sitting on top of it valuing it at just shy of three quarters of a million dollars. About an hour ago the electrician called the supervisors’ office on an open channel on the radio, so about ten or fifteen people heard the exchange when he asked what to do about this pallet in the way. Everyone reading this has already guessed the answer.

He prevented the supervisor from doing something drastic.

We also all heard him try at least twice to talk him out of it, but he was just talked over. Our big trash bin is attached to a permanent compactor, so anything that goes in there can expect to be crushed within a few minutes. I took the liberty of turning it off and pocketing the key to it, which I’m going to give to a supervisor with a more level head at shift change.

The drama isn’t over.

In the meantime the garbage is going to just pile up because the crate is indeed upended into the compactor. I’d say obediently throwing away an expensive piece of equipment qualifies as MC, and he’ll have a ton of corroboration when the poop hits the fan.

Breaking the rules has consequences! In this case, expensive ones!

When the supervisor said there wouldn’t be any exceptions, he meant it!

