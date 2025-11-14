Store Employee Was Told To Cut One Employee’s Shift To Save Hours, So She Made A Bold Decision That Exposed His Manager’s Dirty Tricks

Bad managers often implement unreasonable rules.

This woman was asked to fix the night shift during a period of budget cuts.

Her manager ordered her to send someone home to save money.

But she thought this was unfair, so she found a way to make it fair for everyone.

Read the full story below for all the details.

We need to save hours! This was back about 8 years ago, when I worked for the big green store in the UK. We were going through a belt tightening period. Sales were down, no recruitment to replace leavers. We are circling the drain right before we parted ways with “shmallshmart,” ahem.

This woman was told to pick a colleague to send home.

I’d been sent onto nights to evaluate and fix them. Came in for 10 pm for shift start, and immediately got collared by my line manager. I had a mutual loathing going on with him. He rants at me that I have to cut hours. That I should pick a colleague, he doesn’t care who, and send them home.

She thought this was kind of unfair.

I have a little think about it. And pull in my three little minions. I explain the demands, but I also tell them that I think this is massively unfair. Expecting one person to lose an entire shift is clearly not fair.

So she thought of a clever idea.

So, I said that we’d all go home 2 hours early. That would give them the “saved” 8 hours. We’d still manage to get most tasks done, and who wouldn’t be happy finishing early, right? So that’s what we did.

The next evening, her line manager asked what she did.

Next evening, store manager pulls me in, asks me, “What the hell happened?” Morning crew turned up and we were all gone, and had to pull the AM delivery into the chiller by themselves. So I told him my reasoning. Turns out that the night team wasn’t meant to be part of where the hours were cut.

They were able to expose the bad intentions of their manager.

Seems mr. line manager was trying to hit two birds with one stone: Free up hours for his shift, and also get me in trouble for failing my tasks. What actually happened was that my minions pulled together in solidarity. We nailed our crap, and by all being gone the following morning, we drew full attention to the shenanigans. We got apologies, and he got in trouble.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Getting an apology is rare in corporate, says this one.

This person says they would have done the same.

Finally, that is the correct way to do it, says this user.

Doing what’s right can sometimes expose who’s doing what’s wrong.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.