Student’s Lab Partner Asks Them A Question About How They’re Solving The Assignment, But The Student Doesn’t Want To Explain Their Reasoning

A lot of classes in school require students to work together with other students on group projects, and sometimes students are paired up in groups of two on these projects.

If you had a lab partner who didn’t understand the assignment as well as you did, would you explain why you were doing what you were doing, or would you refuse?

In this story, one student is in this situation and really doesn’t feel like answering questions. Is that the right or wrong way to handle it?

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH if I don’t want to help my lab mates with math and science? Is it wrong if I don’t want to help people understand math or science if they’re at a much lower reading or math level than me? I’m taking a chemistry for health sciences course and my lab mate is doesn’t understand all the math and some of the science and it’s a basic course.

They don’t feel like explaining their problem solving techniques.

They asked me why I put a place holder in a problem I did and I didn’t want to explain because I its something I did to help me comprehend better and remember to do all the steps. AITAH? Should I be helping people or should they just go to tutoring?

It would be nice to answer, especially since they’re lab partners, but it’s not required.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this situation.

It might be a good idea to help.

It could be better for the teacher to answer these questions.

This person clearly thinks helping is the right thing to do.

Not wanting to help says a lot about someone’s character.

